Sri Lankan drone startup Scouts closes investment round at LKR 1.6Bn valuation, gearing up to take on regional intelligent robotics market

Scouts, Sri Lanka’s pioneering intelligent drone and robotics company, has closed a funding round at a valuation of LKR 1.6 billion. In a market that has historically exported its engineering talent rather than retaining it, the round represents something more than a financing milestone. The company offers an economically viable solution for security, from small farmers to large solar farms.

Next Generation Security

Scouts provides drone security services, taking responsibility for the installation and management of the entire solution, making the process convenient for end users.

Their pilot-less weather-resistant drones use artificial intelligence and machine learning for perimeter security, navigating and detecting security breaches while patrolling continuously across plantations, warehouses, and solar farms, significantly increasing the availability of security and monitoring at a fraction of the cost.

SITREK Group, which has operated at the top of Sri Lanka’s security sector for more than four decades, is among the investors – showcasing a promising relationship between a long-standing institution and a fresh, new company, a partnership that is the kind of signal that tends to move the drone intelligence systems market.

What Scouts has built is a complete system: the hardware, the software, and the intelligence that differentiates this solution. Its drones do not simply record; they identify, they alert, and they record evidence of incidents like fires, intruders, open gates etc. until a response arrives.

For clients managing large or complex sites, it extends the reach of their security operations in ways that additional headcount alone cannot replicate while turning the existing cameras and motion detectors into active triggers for the drone-based system.

Multi-Sector Application Securing small farms to large solar farms

Beyond security applications from plantations and warehouses to energy infrastructure and industrial facility monitoring, Scouts is working on precision agriculture drones for crop health monitoring and detecting early-stage diseases, giving farms and plantations an early warning system that can aid in targeted interventions to mitigate crop loss and damages that would otherwise go undetected.

On wind and solar installations, thermal imaging drone inspection and structural surveys locate faults in hours as opposed to days that a manual inspection requires. Scouts describes the underlying robotics framework as one designed from the outset to accommodate new form factors and new sectors, each sharing the same requirement for mobile, intelligent observation.

The recent volatile weather conditions and environmental disasters in the region brought the limitations of ground-based emergency response into focus. Scouts is developing the protocols to deploy its platform in emergency conditions – locating trapped civilians using thermal imaging, rapid deployment, air drops, live relay to teams on the ground – treating emergency response as a direct extension of what its systems already do in commercial operation. The company is also extending its platform into environmental conservation, with an established partnership with the Centre for Conservation and Research and other grass root community organizations.

Redefining the meaning of what ‘Homegrown’ means.

We are at a pivotal moment in our history. Software and Hardware based automation are taking over the world at a rapid pace. Scouts aims to utilize these advancements of technology for the good of the world. – Kalana Muthumuni, Co-Founder & CEO

The Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2025 placed Sri Lanka in the top five globally for technical talent and recorded USD 821 million in ecosystem value between 2022 and 2024. For years, much of that talent has gone abroad – to technology centres in Europe, Singapore, the Gulf, and beyond, but Startups like Scouts inspire talent to come back. Scouts has engaged in a partnership with the University of Moratuwa to establish a bridge between Sri Lankan experts working on global cutting edge solutions, directly to the university and its students.

Scouts is invested by SITREK Security Solutions (Pvt) Ltd, , the country’s largest security provider, Dilshan Wirasekara, Deputy CEO of Janashakthi Group, CEO of First Capital and former Chairman of the Colombo Stock Exchange, and Jude Nashitha, Group Managing Director of Dart Global.

About Scouts

Scouts is an intelligent drone and robotics company headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The company designs and operates autonomous aerial systems across security monitoring, precision agriculture, and energy infrastructure inspection, and is developing emergency response and environmental conservation capabilities within its existing platform. Scouts is currently valued at LKR 1.6 billion. To learn more, log on to- https://thescouts.io