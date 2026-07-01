Colombo Dockyard charts new course under Indian ownership as MDL partnership opens doors to regional maritime growth

Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC) successfully concluded its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 25 June 2026, marking its first AGM following the acquisition of a majority stake by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), India.

The Company said the new strategic alignment with MDL is expected to unlock fresh growth avenues, enhance technical capabilities, and strengthen Colombo Dockyard’s competitive position in the regional maritime sector.

A key priority going forward will be expanding its footprint in the Indian market, leveraging MDL’s strong industry linkages. Colombo Dockyard is targeting deeper engagement with major Indian maritime players, including the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) and the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), as part of its growth strategy.

Chairman Capt. Jagmohan (Retd) described the partnership as a significant turning point, positioning the Company to scale operations and capture new market opportunities. He also expressed total confidence in the current Colombo Dockyard management team and workers to turn around the Company.

Managing Director & CEO Thimira S. Godakumbura presented the annual review of operations and outlined the Company’s forward outlook, highlighting steady performance across shipbuilding, ship repair, and heavy engineering segments despite a challenging global environment. He emphasized a renewed focus on market expansion, operational efficiency, and capitalizing on opportunities arising from stronger Indo–Sri Lanka maritime collaboration.

Shareholders approved all resolutions at the AGM, including the adoption of financial statements and other statutory matters.

With MDL’s backing, Colombo Dockyard is positioning itself to accelerate growth, deepen regional integration, and reinforce its role as a leading maritime hub in the Indian Ocean — continuing its odyssey of excellence.

The new Board of Directors include Chairman Capt. Jagmohan (Retd), Managing Director & CEO Thimira S. Godakumbura, Mr Ruchir Agrawal, Mr Biju George, Mr Vish Govindasamy, Mr S. Senthi Nandhanan, Mrs. Dilrukshi Kurukulasuriya, Mr. Chaminda Gunasinghe, Mr Chathura Wickrematileka, and Mr Chanaka Jayamaha.