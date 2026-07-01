UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture Concludes Second Visit to Sri Lanka

The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) concluded its second visit to Sri Lanka on 24 June 2026. The visit took place from 15 to 24 June 2026.

During the visit, the four-member delegation of the SPT met the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, and the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Harshana Nanayakkara. At the meeting held on 15 June 2026, the two Ministers highlighted the Government’s zero-tolerance policy towards torture and reaffirmed its firm commitment to the protection of human rights, and to constructive engagement with treaty bodies in a spirit of cooperation and dialogue.

As part of its mandate, the SPT delegation also met senior officials representing key ministries, departments and institutions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism on 15 June 2026. The meeting, which was co-chaired at senior official level by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism and the Ministry of Justice and National Integration, included representatives of the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs; the Ministry of Defence; the Ministry of Health and Mass Media; the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs; the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment; the Attorney General’s Department; the Sri Lanka Police; the Department of Prisons; the Department of Probation and Child Care Services; the Department of Immigration and Emigration; the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board; and the Bureau of Rehabilitation. At the discussions, the stakeholders elaborated on the legislative, administrative and institutional reforms and measures that have been undertaken, and those currently in progress, to ensure effective implementation of the Government’s policy on the prevention of torture.

During the visit, the SPT delegation also met the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL), which serves as the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) under the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT); the Judicial Service Commission; and representatives of civil society organizations.

A debriefing session was held with Government stakeholders at the conclusion of the visit on 23 June 2026, during which the SPT delegation presented its preliminary observations. The SPT acknowledged Sri Lanka’s commitment to the prevention of torture and ill treatment, appreciated the facilitation of unhindered access to detention centres and the cooperation received from the Government throughout the visit.

Sri Lanka engaged with the Subcommittee in an open, constructive and transparent manner, consistent with its policy of cooperation with the United Nations, and in fulfilment of its treaty body obligations undertaken voluntarily.

The SPT delegation comprised Aisha Shujune Muhammad (Maldives), Head of Delegation; Jakub Julian Czepek (Poland); Anica Tomsic (Croatia); and Nika Kvaratskhelia (Georgia). The delegation was accompanied by officials of the SPT Secretariat based in Geneva, Switzerland.

This was the second visit undertaken by the SPT, since its first visit to Sri Lanka in April 2019, following the country’s accession to the OPCAT in December 2017.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism

Colombo