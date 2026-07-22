Energy Minister Outlines Plan for 1,200 MW Battery Storage to Cover Evening Peak Demand

Speaking in Parliament in response to a question raised by Opposition Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake, Energy Minister Anura Karunathilaka stated that the Government has taken active steps to double the country’s rooftop solar generation capacity. He noted that while electricity generated through rooftop solar systems stood at 867 megawatts in 2024, government initiatives have expanded this figure to 1,674 megawatts by 2025.

To ensure maximum utilization of solar energy across the power grid, Minister Karunathilaka highlighted the construction of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) as a vital upcoming development. As part of this strategy, a 560-megawatt battery system will be constructed by the end of next year. Furthermore, a total capacity of 1,200 megawatts in battery storage will be built within two years to capture surplus power and release the electricity needed during the peak demand window between 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM.