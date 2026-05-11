Ceylon Chamber Leads High-Level Corporate Delegation to India for India–Sri Lanka Business Forum

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce will lead a senior corporate delegation to Mumbai for the India–Sri Lanka Business Forum on 13 May 2026, held in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The delegation brings together the leadership of some of Sri Lanka’s most prominent companies, representing a broad cross-section of the economy. Participants include Chairpersons, CEOs, and Managing Directors from leading firms in banking, manufacturing, energy, logistics, tourism, construction, and technology.

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Her Excellency Mahishini Colonne will address the gathering. Senior Economic Advisor to the President, Duminda Hulangamuwa, will deliver the keynote address at the Forum. The programme will also feature an interactive session with Indian business leaders and investors, creating space for direct engagement on trade, investment, policy, and market opportunities.

The delegation is led by Krishan Balendra, Chairperson of The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and John Keells Holdings. Accompanying him will be the Vice Chairperson of the Ceylon Chamber and CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Bingumal Thewarathanthri, and Deputy Vice Chairperson of the Ceylon Chamber and Chairman, Hirdaramani Group, Vinod Hirdaramani. Secretary General and CEO of the Ceylon Chamber Shiran Fernando will also participate.

Other delegates include Ravi Jayawardena (Group CEO, Maliban Biscuit Manufactories), Harsha Jayatunga (Managing Director/CEO, Sierra Cables PLC), D.S. Panditha (Executive Director, Sierra Cables PLC), Rolf Blaser (Managing Director/CEO, A. Baur & Co.), Shiromal Cooray (Chairman/Managing Director, Jetwing Travels), Nalin Karunaratne (CEO/Director, Ceylon Biscuits), Ruwan Waidyaratne (Managing Director, Hayleys Advantis), Riyaz Sangani (CEO, Vidullanka PLC), Nuhuman Marikkar (CEO, LTL Holdings), Malik Ahamadeen (CEO, MAS India), Romali Tudawe (CEO, Tudawe Brothers), Rohana Dissanayake (Group Chairman and Managing Director, David Pieris Holdings), Kavinda de Zoysa (Chairman, Bank of Ceylon), Stasshani Jayawardena (Chairperson, Aitken Spence PLC), and Upendra Peiris (CEO, OREL IT).

The Forum will bring these business leaders together with their Indian counterparts to engage directly on trade, investment, and partnership opportunities. With focused business-to-business meetings and high-level discussions, the engagement is designed to move beyond introductions and toward tangible commercial outcomes.

At a time of increasing economic engagement between Sri Lanka and India, the Forum provides a platform to present Sri Lanka’s current economic trajectory, highlight sector-specific opportunities, and facilitate conversations that can translate into new investments and joint ventures. The India–Sri Lanka Business Forum is supported by partners Colombo West International Terminal, A. Baur & Co., and Bank of Ceylon.

For the Ceylon Chamber, the initiative reflects its role in connecting Sri Lankan businesses with regional markets and creating structured opportunities for private sector collaboration. By bringing decision-makers into the same room, the Chamber continues to support the expansion of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.