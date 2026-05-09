Healthy minds, safe workplaces: A shared responsibility for Sri Lanka’s future of work

By Joni Simpson and Dr Rajesh Sambhajirao Pandav

She wakes before the mist clears. By the time most of Colombo is having breakfast, she has already

been working for two hours, plucking, carrying, meeting a daily quota that does not change

regardless of her rest, discomfort or nourishment. She works on a tea plantation and is among many

others whose contributions are vital to the economy, yet whose experiences are not always reflected

in any occupational health statistic. The pressure to meet quotas is often matched by anxiety over

household finances, rising costs and caregiving responsibilities that leave little space for rest or

recovery. The stress she carries home every evening has no official category. But it is real, and it can

and does do harm.

This 28 April, World Day for Safety and Health at Work asks us to look more closely at something

we have long struggled to fully recognize, that the way work is designed, organised and managed,

the pressures it imposes, and the control it limits can affect health and wellbeing. Not only

physically, but mentally and in ways that are often difficult to measure yet deeply felt.

The World Health Organization emphasizes that psychosocial risks such as excessive workload,

long or inflexible working hours, job insecurity, discrimination, harassment and bullying are serious

occupational hazards, as equally important to physical, chemical or biological risks.

A new International Labour Organization report released this week brings global attention to this

reality. It estimates that across the world more than 840,000 workers die each year from health

conditions linked to psychosocial risk factors at work, including cardiovascular disease and mental

health conditions. These figures point to a growing challenge that affects workplaces globally,

including in Sri Lanka.

Psychosocial risks shaped by elements of work and interactions at work are not new nor limited to

Sri Lanka, but recent challenges have made them more visible and, in many cases, more acute. The

past few years have tested Sri Lanka’s resilience with economic pressures, rising costs, dismantled

livelihoods, and institutional strain.

Workers in plantations, garment factories, construction sites and health services have absorbed

much of that pressure. Women make up a large share of the plantation and apparel workforce, while

men predominate in sectors such as construction and transport. At the same time, a significant

share of Sri Lanka’s workforce is engaged in informal or otherwise vulnerable forms of

employment, meaning psychosocial risks may be experienced differently across sectors and groups

of workers, often without adequate protections or support.

What the general evidence tells us, and this is important, is that psychosocial risks are not inevitable.

These are factors that can be improved through practical and sustained efforts. This aligns closely

with Sri Lanka’s current policy direction, where reducing excessive working hours and strengthening

occupational safety and health are emerging priorities within broader labour and health frameworks.

Addressing psychosocial risks comprehensively is central to advancing safe and healthy working

environments, a fundamental principle and right at work. It demands organizational and systemlevel action, not only individual coping strategies.

Sri Lanka is well placed to take this forward and already has a foundation to build on through its

National Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) policy and National Guidelines on Establishing

Bipartite OSH Committees at Workplaces, which recognize psychosocial hazards alongside physical

and ergonomic risks.

The workplace OSH committee guidelines encourage employers to look beyond traditional physical

hazards and pay greater attention to issues such as stress, harassment, workload and work

organization. However, gaps remain. Existing labour laws do not yet explicitly address psychosocial

hazards, and limitations in data, inspection tools and workforce capacity to assess and respond to

these risks consistently across workplace, persist.

A particular strength lies in Sri Lanka’s institutional framework. Occupational health services are

delivered through the Ministry of Health, while labour regulation and workplace conditions are

overseen by the Ministry of Labour. This provides a valuable opportunity to connect public health

systems with workplace-level prevention. Strengthening coordination between the two domains can

support a more integrated approach, one that brings together prevention, early identification, and

access to care.

This is where collaboration between the International Labour Organization and the World Health

Organization becomes especially important. WHO emphasizes that mental health protection needs

to be embedded in workplace systems and it is strongest when supported by fair work practices,

supportive leadership, safe workplace cultures, and access to care where needed. The ILO focuses

on working conditions, labour standards and OSH systems, emphasizing prevention through the

design and organization of work through social dialogue among government, employers’ and

workers’ organizations. Together, these perspectives reinforce a shared understanding: the

workplace is a critical entry point for protecting and promoting mental health.

Moving from recognition to action will be key.

Efforts can begin in sectors where pressures are particularly evident, including plantations,

construction, apparel and the health and care workforce itself. Within workplaces, improvements in

work organization such as reasonable working hours, flexible working arrangements, clear roles,

supportive leadership and effective communication can reduce stress and support both well-being

and performance. Creating safe channels, such as workplace forums in public sector, for workers to

raise concerns and participate in decisions that affect their work through social dialogue is equally

important.

Integrating mental health into existing occupational health structures is an important step.

Workplace joint OSH committees can play an important role by routinely examining workload,

working hours, harassment, work organization and supervisor support as part of regular workplace

improvement plans.

Stronger links between the Ministry of Labour OSH system and national mental health

services can further support early identification, referral pathways, stigma reduction and reasonable

accommodation for workers experiencing mental distress. Aligning with the National Mental Health

Policy, this approach will allow for leveraging existing public-sector mental health infrastructure

rather than build new or parallel services.

Strengthening data and awareness remains essential. Psychosocial risks are often underrecognized and under-reported in official statistics. Improving understanding while ensuring trust

and confidentiality can support more effective policies and workplace practices.

Addressing psychosocial risks is not only a technical issue. It is also about how we understand work

and its impact on people’s lives. The way work is organized shapes health outcomes, and the

responsibility for addressing risks cannot rest with workers alone. It is a shared responsibility across

institutions and social partners.

The woman on the estate at dawn may never read this. But those who influence her working

conditions, employers, supervisors, policymakers, will. The choices they make about how work is

organized, supported and regulated will determine whether work protects health or undermines it.

Work should not come at the cost of health or dignity. Ensuring safe, healthy and decent work for

all is a shared responsibility and an essential investment in Sri Lanka’s future.

The opinion editorial is jointly authored by Joni Simpson, Country Director, International Labour Organization Country Office for Sri Lanka and the Maldives and Dr Rajesh Sambhajirao Pandav, World Health Organization, Country Representative, Sri Lanka.