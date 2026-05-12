Smart Quest marks 20 years of transforming Sri Lanka’s leaders

Sri Lanka’s only integrated people development firm celebrates two decades of leadership training, professional coaching certification and HR consultancy

Seasoned HR leader Oshana Dias joins as COO

As the world marks ICF International Coaching Week 2026, Smart Quest Coaching & Consulting (Pvt) Ltd is celebrating a major milestone of its own, marking 20 years of contribution to leadership development, professional coaching and organisational capability building in Sri Lanka.

Founded in 2006 by Andrea Jayatilleka, Smart Quest began with a clear belief that people are central to the progress of any organisation. The company was shaped by Andrea’s experience as an economics educator, where she saw the gap between the potential of Sri Lankan university graduates and the realities they faced when entering the job market.

Smart Quest was established to address this gap through career guidance, people capability development and recruitment consultancy. Inspired by her father, Claude Baldsing, who was then at E. B Creasy & Company, Andrea carried forward his conviction that people are the true engine of any organisation. Around five years after Smart Quest was founded, Claude joined Andrea after his retirement, bringing decades of corporate experience and a strong belief in the firm’s purpose.

What began as a people-centred HR services firm has, over two decades, grown into one of Sri Lanka’s respected names in leadership development, professional coaching certification and organisational consulting. Today, Smart Quest has partnered with over 300 organisations across more than 20 industries and developed over 10,000 leaders.

The company’s growth was also shaped by the contribution of Jayantha Fernando and Anil Bandara, who joined Andrea as Directors during Smart Quest’s formative years. As the firm evolved, Anil continued as Director, with his commercial acumen and strategic depth playing an important role in strengthening Smart Quest’s position in the market.

Smart Quest is Sri Lanka’s only organisation that brings together leadership training, ICF-accredited coaching certification and HR consultancy under one roof. This integrated model enables the firm to partner with organisations across the full people development journey, from capability building and leadership training to coaching certification and HR advisory support.

At the forefront of Smart Quest’s facilitation practice is Founder and Director Andrea Jayatilleka, now joined by Murshid Munshif as Lead Facilitator, further strengthening the company’s training and leadership development delivery for the decade ahead.

A major part of Smart Quest’s impact has been its role in building Sri Lanka’s professional coaching ecosystem. Through its partnership with Coach Masters Academy Global, founded by Dr. Ben Koh, one of the first 500 Master Certified Coaches worldwide, Smart Quest has trained over 400 certified coaches, widely recognised as the largest number developed by any single organisation in Sri Lanka.

Significantly, of the 55 active ICF-credentialed coaches in Sri Lanka, approximately 70% earned their credentials through Smart Quest and Coach Masters Academy. Andrea Jayatilleka also serves as Coach Masters Academy South Asia Programme Director, further extending Smart Quest’s contribution to professional coaching standards in the region.

Smart Quest has also onboarded seasoned HR leader Oshana Dias as its Chief Operating Officer. A coach herself, Oshana is stepping into the role following a 20-year corporate career in HR. Her appointment strengthens the operational foundation for Smart Quest’s next phase of growth, as the company explores opportunities to expand its people development model beyond Sri Lanka and into the wider region.

Commenting on the milestone, Smart Quest Founder and Director Andrea Jayatilleka said, “Twenty years ago, this began with a conversation, a conviction and my father’s belief that people are the most important thing in any organisation. That conviction has never changed. Every leader we have developed, every coach we have certified, every organisation we have walked alongside, you are not just part of our story. You are the reason it is worth telling. This anniversary belongs to all of you.”

Smart Quest is now entering its next chapter with a stronger leadership structure, a broader regional ambition and a continued commitment to developing people, leaders and organisations with purpose.