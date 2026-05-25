FCCISL Appoints Rohitha Silva as President; Set to Roll Out ‘Vision Sri Lanka 2027’

Continuing its long-standing service to the nation at its 49th Annual General Meeting., the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL) has appointed veteran entrepreneur and idac Chairman, Dr. Rohitha Silva, as its President for the 2026 to 2028 term.

With an illustrious 53 year history, the FCCISL has continually evolved to champion Sri Lankan commerce. Founded in 1973 to establish the grassroots of regional chambers across the island, the Federation underwent a major corporate transformation in the mid 1990s, pivoting heavily into strategic policy advocacy, professional business coaching, and international trade facilitation. Notably, following the devastating 2004 tsunami, FCCISL launched the globally acclaimed “Back to Business” livelihood rehabilitation project, an initiative that provided crucial lifelines to local SMEs and won the prestigious World Chambers Federation Award in 2008.

Today, boasting a nationwide network of over 63 chambers of commerce and business associations, FCCISL serves as the unified voice for well over 100,000 business entities. From fostering start-ups and empowering women entrepreneurs island wide to hosting the Sri Lankan Entrepreneur of the Year (SLEOTY) awards, the country’s premier national level enterprise recognition program, the Federation remains deeply embedded in the economy’s fabric. Additionally, it drives international trade through business consultancies, Certificate of Origin (COO) issuances, and trade facilitation with elite global bodies including South Asian Association for Regional Corporation Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI), Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI), and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Dr. Rohitha Silva’s appointment marks a historic first, as he becomes the first ever past Chairman of the Chamber of Young Lankan Entrepreneurs (COYLE) to ascend to the Presidency of the FCCISL. A visionary leader, Dr. Silva brings a wealth of local and international experience to the role. He is Vice President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI), Founder President of the APTA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UNESCAP), and Past President of the Sri Lanka Malaysia Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce. Beyond his corporate footprint as the pioneering Chairman of the idac Group, the enterprise that revolutionized Sri Lanka’s HVAC and air conditioning landscape, Dr. Silva is a Rotary Brand Ambassador, Past Captain of the Royal Colombo Golf Club, Vice President of Sri Lanka Golf, and Patron of the Mercantile Hockey Association.

Stepping into leadership at a defining moment for Sri Lanka’s economic landscape, Dr. Silva expressed an unyielding commitment to driving tangible, strategic growth for local industries.

“Taking the helm at this crucial economic juncture requires bold, decisive action,” stated Dr. Silva. “Our immediate focus will be on accelerating the recovery and growth of local businesses by opening new corridors of opportunity. Together with my Board of Directors, we will be rolling out ‘Vision Sri Lanka 2027’ over the coming months. This comprehensive roadmap is designed to uplift Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, bridge regional economies, and pave a concrete path for our businesses to expand seamlessly across the SAARC region, Asia Pacific, and ultimately into Western markets.”

In a strong gesture of goodwill and national duty, Dr. Rohitha Silva extended an open invitation to entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and innovators both locally and globally to join hands with the FCCISL. “To truly rebuild Sri Lanka, we must collectively harness our nation’s true capacity, whether through our skilled manpower, rich natural resources, or home grown expertise. The FCCISL stands ready to lead this change, securing a prosperous, resilient, and sustainable future for generations to come.