Prime Melwa Formally Commences Asia’s Global Marina-Front Architectural Masterpiece

Prime Melwa Port City (Pvt) Ltd has formally commenced its highly anticipated world-class marina living experience at Port City Colombo, marking a significant milestone in the development of one of the region’s most prestigious waterfront residential destinations. Positioned as Asia’s Global Marina Front Masterpiece, the landmark project is poised to redefine luxury waterfront living in South Asia while elevating Sri Lanka’s position on the global real estate stage.

We are honoured to announce the formal commencement of this globally inspired visionary address, marking a defining milestone in bringing our bold vision to life. Positioned in one of the most prestigious locations within Port City Colombo, the iconic development presents a truly rare opportunity to experience unmatched marina-front, waterfront, and oceanfront living.

In global real estate, value has always been defined by three timeless principles: location, architectural design, and developer. Overlooking the iconic marina and the Indian Ocean, the project will offer breathtaking panoramic views, guaranteed higher value appreciation, and an unmatched lifestyle experience crafted to international standards. Located within Port City Colombo, South Asia’s most ambitious and internationally recognised future city, Prime Melwa Port City commands an exceptional marina-front position with uninterrupted ocean horizons, creating a truly iconic waterfront address. This exceptional location is what elevates the project into a truly distinctive development.

Design is what elevates this development into a true architectural masterpiece. Envisioned by the internationally renowned architectural firm P&T Singapore, the project introduces a level of sophistication, elegance, and refined waterfront living never before experienced in the region. Every element has been thoughtfully crafted to reflect timeless architectural excellence, contemporary luxury, and an uncompromising commitment to world-class standards.

The developer brings strength, trust, and legacy. Prime Group, Sri Lanka’s real leader in modern real estate with over 30 years of excellence, joins forces with Melwa, one of the nation’s strongest and most trusted conglomerates, to reshape the next era of modern real estate in Sri Lanka and beyond.

Reflecting on this landmark achievement, Prime Group Co-Chairperson, Sandamini Perera stated, “On the global real estate stage, location has always been the defining factor. Port City Colombo stands as South Asia’s most ambitious destination. Where you stand in Port City will matter. This is where it begins, with the Marina Zone representing its most prestigious, highly sought-after, highest-appreciating, and rarest address. Our iconic development, being the only available residential project fronting the marina, waterfront, and the Indian Ocean, offers a truly exclusive lifestyle and investment opportunity that combines elevated living with enduring value.”

Sales have now formally commenced, and Prime Melwa Port City invites discerning buyers and investors to secure residences in one of South Asia’s most coveted addresses. The project demonstrates strong investor confidence in Sri Lanka’s evolving property sector and strengthens Prime Group’s vision of exporting Sri Lankan real estate to the world.

Strengthening leadership capacity for two of Prime Group’s most strategic ventures, Dr. Saman Mahawatta has been appointed as Director/Chief Executive Officer of Prime Constructions (Pvt) Ltd (PCL). In addition, he will be seconded as Chief Executive Officer of Prime – Melwa Port City (Pvt) Ltd.

Dr. Mahawatta carries three decades of distinguished expertise in the construction and development sectors, with a proven track record of delivering landmark projects in Sri Lanka and internationally. His career includes senior leadership roles at Maga Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, where he successfully led multidisciplinary teams and guided major infrastructure projects, earning widespread national and global recognition.