Commercial Bank among the first banks to partner with Port City Colombo to open a branch



Mr. Sanath Manatunge, Managing Director/CEO of Commercial Bank and Mr Xiong Hongfeng, Managing Director of CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd. exchange the agreement in the presence of senior representatives of the two companies.

Demonstrating its commitment to supporting the nation’s next phase of economic transformation, Commercial Bank of Ceylon has become one of the first banks in Sri Lanka to enter into an agreement to establish a fully-fledged branch at Port City Colombo, marking a significant step in the Bank’s strategic expansion into the country’s emerging international financial hub.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Sanath Manatunge, Managing Director/CEO of Commercial Bank, and Mr Xiong Hongfeng, Managing Director of CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd. The partnership further reinforces Commercial Bank’s position at the forefront of Sri Lanka’s evolving financial landscape.

The proposed branch will function as a fully-fledged banking branch, offering a full spectrum of products and services tailored to the needs of corporates, investors, businesses and retail customers operating within the Port City Colombo ecosystem. These will include digital banking facilities, trade services, foreign currency transactions, corporate banking solutions, deposits, lending, card services and remittance facilities.

By establishing a presence within Port City Colombo, the Bank said it aims to further strengthen its ability to support cross-border business and investment flows while positioning itself to meet the sophisticated requirements of global investors, multinational corporates and high-net-worth individuals expected to operate within the Special Economic Zone.

Commenting on this ground breaking initiative, Mr. Sanath Manatunge, Managing Director/CEO of Commercial Bank said the Bank’s decision to establish a fully-fledged branch within Port City Colombo reflects both its long-term confidence in the project and its readiness to support the evolving needs of a globally integrated financial ecosystem.

“As Sri Lanka’s largest private sector bank with a strong track record in serving corporates, international clients and high-value businesses, we see Port City Colombo as a pivotal development in the country’s economic future,” he said. “Our presence within this Special Economic Zone will enable us to seamlessly support cross-border transactions, facilitate international trade and investment, and deliver world-class banking solutions backed by advanced digital capabilities. Being one of the first banks to formalise plans for a full-service branch within Port City Colombo reaffirms our role as a pioneer in driving financial innovation and supporting national development.”

A 269-hectare extension of Sri Lanka’s central business district, Port City Colombo is being developed as a multi-service Special Economic Zone designed to serve as a regional financial centre, business and lifestyle hub. One of the largest public-private partnership projects in the country, it is envisioned as a catalyst for high-value investments, underpinned by advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technology and a progressive regulatory framework.

“Our role as master developer goes beyond building the city itself. It is about creating the foundations for a functioning international business and financial hub,” said Mr Xiong Hongfeng, Managing Director of CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd. “The establishment of institutions such as Commercial Bank within Port City Colombo is an important part of that process, because it brings real operational depth and credibility into the ecosystem from an early stage. It reflects the broader momentum behind the project and the growing shift towards a more globally connected, investment-driven economy in Sri Lanka.”

Designed as a vibrant, future-ready urban development, Port City Colombo will feature a mix of commercial, residential and leisure components, including a yacht marina, duty-free retail spaces and luxury waterfront developments. With a strong focus on attracting international businesses and investments, it is expected to play a transformative role in positioning Sri Lanka as a competitive regional hub for financial and professional services.

With this latest milestone, Commercial Bank further consolidates its leadership in Sri Lanka’s banking sector while aligning its growth strategy with the country’s ambitions to build a globally connected, investment-driven economy.

The first Sri Lankan bank with a market capitalisation exceeding US$ 1 Bn., and the first bank in the country to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World, Commercial Bank has the highest capital base among all Sri Lankan banks, is the largest private sector lender in Sri Lanka, and the largest lender to the country’s SME sector. Ranked No. 1 in the Business Today Top 40, the Bank is recognised as the most respected and most-awarded bank in Sri Lanka, is a leader in digital innovation and is the country’s first 100% carbon-neutral bank.

Commercial Bank operates more than 270 strategically-located branches and an extensive network of automated machines island-wide, and has the widest international footprint among Sri Lankan banks, with 21 branches in Bangladesh, a fully-fledged Tier I Bank with a majority stake in the Maldives, a microfinance company in Myanmar, and a representative office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Bank’s fully-owned subsidiaries, CBC Finance PLC. and Commercial Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Limited, also deliver a range of financial services via their own branch networks.