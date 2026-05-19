Energy Minister Dispels Coal Demurrage Rumors: Zero Extra Cost to Consumers

Energy Minister Anura Karunathilake has strongly refuted widespread social media claims alleging that the government is paying massive delay charges (demurrage) for ongoing coal shipments, assuring the public that the situation will place zero additional financial burden on electricity consumers.

Speaking at a special media briefing, Minister Karunathilake clarified that the state-run Lanka Coal Company is contractually exempt from paying any late fees because the shipping companies themselves failed to meet their scheduled arrival windows.

He detailed that multiple vessels under the main term-tender arrived this year, past their deadlines, while emergency procurement shipments via Taranjot Resources faced similar delays, legally absolving the Ministry of any demurrage liability.

Furthermore, Minister Karunathilake addressed the logistical challenges posed by seasonal weather changes, noting that the optimal window for smooth coal unloading closes around mid-May as sea conditions become progressively rough.

He emphasized that the Ministry has already issued a formal notice to the contracted suppliers, stating that any operational delays or stability issues caused by the rough seas are strictly the financial and logistical responsibility of those companies.