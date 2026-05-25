Sri Lanka’s Exports Surpass USD 5.7 Bn in First Four Months of 2026

Sri Lanka’s total exports, including both merchandise and services, reached US$ 1,380.93 million in April 2026, marking a year-on-year growth of 6% compared to April 2025.

Based on provisional data from Sri Lanka Customs, along with estimated figures for Gems & Jewellery and Petroleum Products, merchandise exports in April 2026 rose by 9.87% to US$ 1,063.77 million.

Service exports were estimated at US$ 317.16 million in April 2026, highlighting the increasing role of the services sector in driving overall export performance.

For the period January to April 2026, cumulative exports are estimated at US$ 5,784.38 million, reflecting a 4.3% growth over the same period in 2025.