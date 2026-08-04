Cabinet Approves Gazetting and Submission to Parliament of Key Judicial Reform Bills

Following initial Cabinet approval on July 27, 2026, approval has been granted to publish the Twenty-second Constitutional Amendment Bill and the Judiciary (Amendment) Bill in the Government Gazette and subsequently submit them to Parliament.

Drafted by the Legal Draftsman and granted constitutional clearance by the Attorney General, the proposed legislation submitted by the Minister of Justice and National Integration aims to reinforce the independence of the judiciary and accelerate procedures to clear the accumulated judicial backlog.

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