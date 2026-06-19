Prime Residencies Commences Construction of THE GOLF on Lake Drive, Colombo 08

Prime Residencies, the real leader in the modern real estate, and a subsidiary of Prime Group, officially marked the commencement of construction on its latest ultra-luxury residential development, THE GOLF, with its groundbreaking ceremony held at the project site on Lake Drive, Colombo 8. The event brought together key stakeholders and project partners to mark the ceremonial breaking of the ground, signalling that a vision long in the making is currently under construction.

Bordering and overlooking the prestigious Royal Colombo Golf Club, THE GOLF is part of Prime Residencies’ One Collection — a rare and limited collection of ultra-luxury residences shaped by elegance, refinement, and timeless design. Framed by sweeping fairway views and lush greenery, the development offers a rare sense of tranquillity and prestige, bringing together thoughtfully crafted interiors, elevated amenities, and sophisticated living spaces to create an address of remarkable distinction. At THE GOLF, every detail has been designed to reflect a lifestyle inspired by grace, privacy, and the enduring prestige of the greens.

Priced from LKR 95,700,000 upwards, residences begin from the second floor. As a boutique development, THE GOLF totals in 66 curated two- and three-room bedroom residencies and is uniquely positioned to make the most of the panoramic views that define the address. The development will be built on a pile foundation by K.D Piling (Pvt) Limited, reflecting the structural integrity and construction quality that Prime Group brings to every project.

Among the standout features of the development are private plunge pools in selected residences, that offer unparalleled views overlooking the fairways of the Royal Colombo Golf Club, creating a unique combination of calm, privacy, and elevated living unfolding under open skies, further accentuated by immaculate greenery. Double car parking is facilitated through a car hoist system.

The rooftop level has been designed as an exclusive destination in its own right, housing both a kids and adults pool, a fully equipped gymnasium, a celebration hall, The Sunset Lounge, a poolside bar, and the Little Greens Club, an open-air outdoor space where children can play, read, and explore in a relaxed rooftop setting. Residences come with fully fitted kitchens, while at ground level, a thoughtfully designed arrival lobby and lounge, alongside on-site concierge services, set the tone from the moment residents’ step through the door.

“THE GOLF is one of the rarest residential addresses in Colombo. Opportunities like this are exceptionally uncommon, as only a select few home owners have the privilege of living with a direct frontage to this prestigious landmark. This is truly a rare development, combining exclusivity, prestige, and an exceptional lifestyle in a highly sought after area,” said Premalal Brahmanage, Group Chairman of Prime Group.

The overwhelming response from buyers reflects the exceptional appeal of this unique development. A significant majority of the residences have already been reserved, with only a limited number of units remaining available for sale. This strong demand underscores the value that discerning homeowners place on owning a residence in such a rare and prestigious location.

With 30 years of experience, a portfolio spanning over 70 gated community and apartment developments, more than 10,000 land development projects across Sri Lanka, and winning ‘Developer of the Year – Sri Lanka’ at the Real-Estate Asia Awards for the past consecutive years, Prime Group brings a track record of reliable delivery, and a deep understanding of what discerning home buyers seek. THE GOLF, being an address shaped by one of Colombo’s most prestigious landscapes and built to stand among the city’s most distinguished residential offerings, is the latest expression of that understanding.