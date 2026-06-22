EDB Convenes Special Meeting with Industry Stakeholders to Address Challenges Faced by Coconut Coir and Fibre Product Exporters

The Export Development Board (EDB) recently convened a special meeting with key industry stakeholders to discuss the growing challenges confronting Sri Lanka’s coconut fiber export sector particularly the shortage of raw material that is disrupting production processes and driving up costs for manufacturers and exporters.

Sri Lanka’s coconut coir and fiber-based product exports delivered a strong performance in 2025, with the total export value reaching approximately USD 294 million a remarkable growth of 22.5% compared to the previous year. Even as supply-side pressures continue to mount, these figures highlight the sector’s resilience and its significant contribution to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

However, the ongoing coconut fiber shortage is placing severe strain on the industry. Production costs have risen considerably due to reduced raw material availability, and manufacturers and exporters are facing mounting difficulties in meeting delivery deadlines in international markets.

In response, the EDB brought together senior officials and representatives from across the coconut industry value chain, focusing the discussions on identifying both immediate relief measures and longer-term strategic interventions to stabilize and strengthen the sector.

The meeting explored a range of interventions, including supply-side measures to increase raw material availability, mechanisms to better regulate and streamline the fiber supply chain, and policy-level initiatives to support exporters in maintaining their international market commitments. Participants collectively worked towards developing actionable recommendations implementable across both the short and long term.

The EDB reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with all industry stakeholders to facilitate an enabling environment for the coconut fiber export sector. As the national body mandated to promote and develop Sri Lanka’s export industries, the EDB will continue to play a proactive coordinating role in addressing the structural and operational challenges facing this vital sector.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Mangala Wijesinghe, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of the EDB. Senior representatives from key industry institutions attended, including Dr. Sunimal Jayakody, Chairman, Coconut Cultivation Board (CCB); Mr. Janak Sanjeewa Badugama, Director – Export Agriculture, EDB; Ms. G G D Lalani, Additional Director, National Plant Quarantine Services (NPQS); Mr. K A N P Kanugala, Director – Processing Development, Coconut Development Authority (CDA); and Dr. Nayanie S Aratchige, Acting Director, Coconut Research Institute (CRI), who joined via Zoom.

Representatives from the Sri Lanka Coir & Allied Products Manufacturers Association, the Exporter Association of Coconut Based Substrates, the Ceylon Coir Fiber Manufacturers Association, and the National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka also participated in the discussions.