INFRACON 2026 to Unite South Asia’s Infrastructure and Construction Industry in Colombo

Sri Lanka’s premier exhibition dedicated to the infrastructure and construction sector, INFRACON 2026, will be held from 3rd to 5th July 2026 at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), Colombo, bringing together leading companies, industry professionals and decision-makers from across South Asia.

Organized by Lanka Exhibitions and Conference Services (Pvt.) Ltd. (LECS) in collaboration with SAVOR International Limited of Bangladesh, the exhibition aims to foster regional cooperation and create new opportunities for trade, investment and technological advancement within the infrastructure and construction industries.

Formerly known as the Construction, Power & Energy Expo, the event has been rebranded as INFRACON 2026 to reflect its expanded scope and growing regional significance. The exhibition is endorsed by the Sri Lankan Chapter of ASHRAE (The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) and the Solar Industries Association (SIA).

The event is supported by several leading industry partners and sponsors, including Gold Sponsor C.W. Mackie PLC, Silver Sponsors AE Solar and Brantel Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd., and Phoenix Super PVC, the Official PVC Partner of the exhibition.

INFRACON 2026 will showcase exhibitors and suppliers across five key sectors – HVAC-R & Cold Chain, Power & Energy, Green Energy, Safe Water Management, and Building Materials – offering visitors an opportunity to explore the latest technologies, products, and solutions shaping the future of the industry.

The exhibition is expected to attract developers, contractors, engineers, architects, consultants, policymakers, technology providers, investors and buyers from both Sri Lanka and overseas. International participation from China, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh is expected, making INFRACON 2026 one of the region’s most important industry gatherings.

Designed as a business-focused platform, the exhibition will facilitate direct interaction between exhibitors and key industry stakeholders. In addition to the physical exhibition, a dedicated online platform will enable virtual networking and collaboration opportunities for exhibitors, international visitors and trade buyers.

Adding further value to the event, INFRACON 2026 will host a high-level panel discussion titled “Growth Through Infrastructure”, organized by the Research Intelligence Unit (RIU). The forum will feature distinguished industry leaders and experts including Roshan Madawela, CEO & Founder, RIUNIT; Priyanka Samaraweera, Executive Director – Investment Promotion & Research, Board of Investment (BOI); Dr. Anil Priyanka, Senior Consultant, RIUNIT; Romali Tudawe, CEO & Director, Tudawe Brothers (Pvt.) Ltd.; Saman Hettiarachchi, CEO, Home Lands Construction; Revan Wickramasuriya, Director General, Colombo Port City Economic Commission; Hiroshini Fernando, CEO/Executive Director, RIL Properties (Pvt.) Ltd.; and Dr. Bram Nicholas, COO, ETIS Lanka.

According to the organizers, INFRACON 2026 will further strengthen Sri Lanka’s position as a regional business and MICE destination while contributing to the development and modernization of the country’s infrastructure and construction sectors.

Visitor pre-registration is now open. Industry professionals, contractors, consultants, developers, architects, engineers and interested members of the public are invited to register online and experience South Asia’s latest innovations in infrastructure and construction.

Register online at:

https://expo.idzlink.com/infracon2026/form/register

For stall bookings and further information, interested parties may contact Thevin on +94 76 593 9777 or +94 11 239 0560-2, Dasun on +94 77 980 6580, or email infracon@saexhibitions.com.