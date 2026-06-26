BASL Clarifies: No Official Representation Authorized for Arrested Lawyer

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has officially distanced itself from recent media reports suggesting it made legal representations on behalf of an attorney-at-law arrested by bribery investigators.

In a clarification statement issued today, June 26, 2026, the BASL addressed reports surrounding a case at the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Colombo, where a lawyer was produced after being arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

The association made it clear that its involvement in matters involving its members is strictly observational:

“The BASL wishes to clarify that the role of the BASL in matters of this nature that pertain to Members has been limited to observing the relevant proceedings pertaining to an Attorney-at-Law and reporting the same to the Association for further steps.”

Furthermore, the statement—signed by BASL President Rajeev Amarasuriya and Secretary Nalin De Silva—explicitly denied authorizing any legal counsel to speak on its behalf.