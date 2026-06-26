Sampath Bank Launches Sri Lanka’s First Real-Time USD Payment Solution for Sri Lanka Ports Authority Users

Mr. Harsha Amarasekera, Chairman and Mr. Sanjaya Gunawardana, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sampath Bank PLC presents a token of appreciation to Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake, Advisor to the President on Maritime, Ports and Logistics. Also pictured are Mr. Gunawardana (top right) and Dr. Dissanayake (bottom right) addressing the gathering.

Sampath Bank PLC and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) have jointly launched Sri Lanka’s first real-time USD payment solution for the maritime industry, eliminating traditional manual payment processes and streamlining foreign currency transactions across the country’s shipping and logistics ecosystem. The initiative marks another industry-first innovation from Sampath Bank and a significant step forward in the digitalisation of trade-related financial services.

Powered by Sampath Bank’s FC Quick Connect platform, the solution enables shipping lines, freight forwarders, logistics providers and other port users to make instant USD payments to the SLPA, with real-time settlement and automated notifications improving speed, transparency and operational efficiency across the sector.

Developed in response to the Ports Authority’s transition to USD-based billing for selected services, the initiative addresses a long-standing need for a faster and more reliable payment mechanism capable of handling growing transaction volumes within the industry.

The platform integrates Sampath Bank’s transaction banking capabilities and digital infrastructure to deliver an end-to-end digital payment experience, replacing traditional manual payment processes with instant settlement and real-time visibility for both customers and the SLPA.

Speaking at the launch, Sanjaya Gunawardana, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Sampath Bank PLC, said, “The collaboration demonstrates how private-sector financial institutions and public-sector organisations can work together to remove operational bottlenecks and improve efficiency in critical economic sectors. The solution delivers secure, real-time payment capabilities that enhance convenience, strengthen transparency and support the continued modernisation of port-related services. As another industry-first innovation from Sampath Bank, this initiative reflects our commitment to developing technology-led financial solutions that respond to evolving industry needs while supporting national economic priorities.”

Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake, Advisor to the President on Maritime, Ports and Logistics, highlighted that, “Digital transformation within the maritime sector is essential to strengthening Sri Lanka’s position as a regional logistics hub. Sampath Bank has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation, and this initiative represents another important milestone in advancing digitalisation across the country. More than a banking solution, it is a strategic initiative that will enhance efficiency, effectiveness and competitiveness within Sri Lanka’s maritime sector.”

Beyond addressing immediate payment requirements, the solution establishes a scalable framework that can be extended to other port operators and maritime service providers in the future. Its implementation is expected to enhance customer experience, improve cash flow efficiency and support faster trade facilitation across the industry.