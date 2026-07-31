ADB pumps in USD 200mn to shield Sri Lanka from Middle East shock

Sri Lanka is set to receive a $200 million boost from the Asian Development Bank, part of a wider $450 million regional package aimed at cushioning Asia-Pacific economies from the fallout of the Middle East conflict.

The loan comes under ADB’s Trade, Investment, and Industry Development Program, and includes $100 million in fresh financing specifically earmarked to help the country absorb the economic shockwaves rippling out from the conflict.

The money isn’t just a buffer, though. It’s tied to reforms meant to modernise Sri Lanka’s trade systems, sharpen the competitiveness of small and medium enterprises, and pull in more investment for economic zones.

The bigger idea: help local firms scale up, start exporting, and plug into regional and global supply chains — the kind of shift that creates jobs and gets the private sector doing the heavy lifting on growth. A more diversified export base should also leave the economy better placed to absorb the next external shock, whenever it comes.

“No family should be pushed deeper into poverty by a conflict thousands of kilometers away,” ADB President Masato Kanda said, adding that the Bank was moving fast to help Sri Lanka “create jobs, attract investment, and expand trade” even as it works to protect a million-plus vulnerable households in Cambodia.

Cambodia is the other half of the package, getting $250 million for a stabilisation programme geared toward crisis support and clean energy — separate from, but part of the same regional push. That loan is expected to be topped up by co-financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Japan’s JICA, pushing total funding for Cambodia toward $688 million.

For Sri Lanka, though, the ADB money reads less like emergency relief and more like a bet on reform: get the trade machinery working better, and the country stands a better chance of weathering whatever the next global squeeze looks like.