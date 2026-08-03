EDB expects to reach record-breaking $19 bn export revenue by end 2026, says Chairman Mangala Wijesinghe

The 47th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) fell on August 1st. In a commemorative ceremony held today, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the EDB, Mangala Wijesinghe, addressed the media, outlining the progress and future targets of the national export sector.

Established under Act No. 4 of 1979, the EDB has played a pivotal role over the last 47 years in taking Sri Lankan exports to the international stage. Chairman Wijesinghe emphasized that the primary vision of the Board is to transform Sri Lanka into the world’s premier export hub for exceptional goods and services.

In the first half of 2026 alone, Sri Lanka generated nearly $9 billion in export revenue. The Board expects to reach a record-breaking target of $19 billion by the end of this year. Furthermore, the National Export Development Plan aims to increase total export earnings to $36 billion by 2030, which includes $27 billion from merchandise exports and $8 billion from the services sector.

The National Export Development Plan, launched on June 16th, focuses on moving beyond traditional exports to provide innovative goods and services. Specifically, eight new sectors have been identified for promotion, with notable growth already seen in Electronics, Food and Beverages, Information Technology (IT), and Logistics. Through these efforts, the EDB aims for the export sector to contribute 25% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2026, while also increasing the contribution of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to 25%.

Sri Lanka Expo 2027 Organized after a 15-year hiatus, the “Sri Lanka Expo” exhibition is scheduled to be held from January 14 to 17, 2027, at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH). Key details include:

Anticipated participation of over 1,500 leading buyers from around the world.

Selection of 650 qualified exporters from over 1,100 currently registered applicants.

Allocation of over 200 stalls specifically for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The largest-ever Investor Forum in the country will be held on January 15, organized in collaboration with the Board of Investment (BOI), the Ministry of Tourism, and the Port City.

Chairman Mangala Wijesinghe concluded by stating that the Export Development Board remains dedicated to strengthening Sri Lanka’s economy through these comprehensive strategic programs.

Mangala Wijesinghe