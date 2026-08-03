Sri Lanka Electricity Tariffs to Remain Unchanged for Q3 2026

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) announced today that electricity tariffs will remain unchanged for the third quarter of 2026, maintaining the existing rates established in the second quarter.

The decision follows a comprehensive review of cost estimates submitted by the National System Operating Company (NSO). According to the regulator, the projected increase in electricity supply costs for Q3 2026 is limited to 0.3% (Rs. 417 million), which does not justify a tariff adjustment.

Q3 Financial Calculations & Cost Adjustments

Adjusted Deficit: The initial revenue deficit of Rs. 30,118 million from Q1 2026 was reduced to Rs. 26,753 million after the PUCSL excluded Rs. 3,366 million in extra coal-related generation costs.

Total Estimated Costs: Adding the carried-forward deficit of Rs. 26,753 million to the Q3 electricity supply cost of Rs. 159,274 million brings total Q3 expenses to Rs. 186,027 million.

Total Estimated Revenue: Revenue projected from current tariffs (Rs. 156,244 million), combined with 2025 profit shares (Rs. 6,943 million), government consumer subsidies (Rs. 9,650 million), and NSO startup subsidies (Rs. 17,213 million), brings total Q3 revenue to Rs. 185,610 million.

Since the net gap between projected expenses (Rs. 186,027 million) and total revenue (Rs. 185,610 million) is narrowed to just Rs. 417 million, the regulator determined that consumers will face no tariff adjustments through the end of the third quarter.