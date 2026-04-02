Min of Justice launches management information system to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration today officially launched its new Management Information System (MIS) and revamped website, marking a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to modernize Sri Lanka’s justice sector and strengthen institutional efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

The MIS was developed as an initiative of the Support to Justice Sector Project (JURE), funded by the European Union, in partnership with the Ministry of Justice, and implemented by UNDP and UNICEF Sri Lanka. This complements the upgrading of the Ministry’s official website also supported by the JURE initiative, as part of its broader support to enhance digital transformation within the justice sector.

The newly introduced system is designed to streamline and professionalize the appointment of key justice sector roles, including Commissioners of Oaths, Inquirers into Sudden Deaths, Justices of the Peace, Unofficial Magistrates, and Sworn Translators. By introducing structured processes and improved selection criteria, the MIS enhances the transparency and integrity of appointments, while reducing administrative delays and inconsistencies.

The system also strengthens data management within the Ministry of Justice, enabling more efficient record-keeping, improved information sharing, and better coordination across institutions. This data-driven approach supports informed decision-making and contributes to more responsive and effective service delivery.

The revamped website introduces a comprehensive Citizen Services Information Portal, designed to provide the public with clear, accessible, and user-friendly information on a range of essential justice services. Through this portal, users can easily navigate resources related to legal aid, mediation, arbitration, debt conciliation, as well as victim and witness protection services, ensuring greater awareness and access to support mechanisms.

In addition, the website features a dedicated page highlighting the flagship JURE communications campaign, “Know Your Neethi” legal education video series, an important and commendable initiative aimed at enhancing public legal literacy. By simplifying complex legal concepts and making them widely available, this series empowers citizens with the knowledge needed to better understand their rights and responsibilities under the law.

Speaking at the launch, representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the European Union, and UNDP emphasized the importance of digital transformation in strengthening governance and improving access to justice. They noted that the MIS and updated website represent a critical step toward building a more transparent, accountable, and people-centered justice system in Sri Lanka.