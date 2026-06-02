CSE & Sampath Bank Signs MoU to Strengthen Capital Market Access 

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) and Sampath Bank PLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) late last month to jointly promote financial literacy, broaden awareness of capital market opportunities, and support businesses in accessing sustainable growth avenues. By leveraging Sampath Bank’s extensive relationship network together with the CSE’s expertise and product offerings, the collaboration seeks to encourage greater adoption of awareness creation on the financial services ecosystem and best practises among businesses.

The MoU also provides for joint initiatives aimed at facilitating efficient capital formation for businesses, including SMEs, through advisory support and readiness assessments. The collaboration is aligned with national efforts to enable businesses to scale sustainably while reflecting a strong synergy between the banking and capital market sectors.