EDB and NMRA Unite to Drive Sri Lanka’s Pharmaceutical Export Growth

A special discussion was recently held in Colombo to address barriers hindering Sri Lanka’s pharmaceutical export sector and to realize its full potential. The meeting brought together the Export Development Board (EDB), the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), and the country’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturers for a focused exchange on the way forward.

EDB Chairman and CEO Mangala Wijesinghe noted that while the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector possesses considerable capacity, export revenues remain below the level they should be. He emphasized that the pharmaceutical sector is expected to play a key role in achieving Sri Lanka’s national target of USD 36 billion in total export earnings by 2030.

NMRA Chairman Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama emphasized that the authority remains committed to supporting the international export ambitions of pharmaceutical manufacturers, while safeguarding national healthcare standards. He noted that ongoing efforts are being made to align regulatory processes with internationally recognized benchmarks, with the aim of building greater confidence in Sri Lankan pharmaceutical products in global markets.

The discussions brought to the fore several practical challenges faced by pharmaceutical manufacturers, with particular attention given to delays in Product registration, the time taken for other regulatory approvals, and the pace of adapting to continuously evolving compliance frameworks in target export markets.

Despite these challenges, manufacturers expressed their appreciation for the proactive engagement and willingness demonstrated by both the EDB and the NMRA in working toward practical solutions for exporters.

The sustained collaboration between the Export Development Board, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority, and the private sector will be an essential factor in enabling Sri Lanka’s pharmaceutical industry to capture a stronger foothold in international markets.