SLCGE presents groundbreaking design hub proposal to Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development

On 28th May 2026, a high-level delegation from the Sri Lanka Chamber of Garment Exporters (SLCGE) met with the Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Hon. Chathuranga Abeysinghe, at his office to formally present a strategic proposal for the establishment of the SLCGE Design Hub.

The SLCGE delegation was led by President Nishantha Bakmeege, accompanied by chamber officials Jeremy Enas, Menuka Gunawardana, and Shehan Olegasageram.

The proposed SLCGE Design Hub represents a pioneering initiative and is expected to be the first of its kind within Sri Lanka’s apparel industry. The concept introduces a centralized platform designed to showcase the craftsmanship, innovation, and comprehensive product portfolios of SME apparel manufacturers under one coordinated national level facility.

The hub is envisioned as a one-stop destination for international apparel buyers, enabling direct engagement with certified SLCGE member manufacturers. This model aims to eliminate traditional barriers in market access, facilitate direct business linkages, and significantly enhance export opportunities for Sri Lanka’s SME apparel sector.

By integrating member capabilities under a unified platform, the initiative seeks to strengthen the visibility and competitiveness of local manufacturers in the global marketplace. It is also expected to contribute meaningfully to improving export revenue and supporting national economic development objectives.

During the discussions, the Deputy Minister expressed a positive and encouraging response to the proposal, recognizing its innovative nature and its potential alignment with national priorities for industrial transformation and SME growth. The dialogue was described as productive and forward-looking, with constructive engagement on possible collaboration frameworks between the Ministry and SLCGE.

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with mutual agreement on the importance of further developing the concept through continued technical discussions and institutional engagement, paving the way for what could become a landmark initiative for Sri Lanka’s apparel sector.