Sri Lanka’s new poverty line shows why recovery must be measured at household level

Sri Lanka’s official poverty line has been revised to Rs. 17,117 per person per month for April 2026, according to the latest update published by the Department of Census and Statistics.

The figure represents the minimum monthly expenditure required by an individual to meet basic needs, and provides an important benchmark for understanding how far household living costs have moved in the post-crisis economy.

While headline indicators have improved over the past year, the updated poverty line shows that the pressure on households remains significant. For a family of four, the national poverty line translates into a minimum monthly requirement of around Rs. 68,000.

This does not include aspirations, savings, debt repayment or unexpected costs. It is a basic-needs threshold. That makes the figure an important reminder that economic recovery must be judged not only through macroeconomic stability, but also through the ability of households to afford food, transport, education, healthcare and utilities.

The latest poverty line is based on a revised methodology linked to the rebasing of the National Consumer Price Index from 2013 to 2021. The NCPI is used to measure inflation across all nine provinces and is considered more suitable for estimating the official poverty line because it captures price movements across the country.

The Department of Census and Statistics has re-estimated national and district-level poverty lines using the rebased NCPI, with district variations adjusted through spatial price indices developed from the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2019.

This methodological change matters. Poverty measurement is not simply a statistical exercise. It influences how the state identifies vulnerable groups, designs welfare programmes, allocates resources and monitors living standards. When the cost of basic needs increases, the poverty line must reflect that change accurately. If it does not, policy can understate the scale of hardship faced by households.

The April 2026 figure also shows a monthly increase from Rs. 16,690 in March 2026. The Department of Census and Statistics notes that the increase was due to the higher NCPI value reported in April compared with the previous month. This indicates that even when inflation has moderated from crisis peaks, price changes continue to shape the minimum expenditure needed for basic living.

District-level poverty lines also show important cost differences across the country. In April 2026, Colombo recorded one of the highest district poverty lines at Rs. 18,461 per person per month, while some other districts remained below the national figure. These differences are important for policy design because the cost of living is not uniform.

Housing, food, transport and access to services vary by location. A household in an urban district may face a very different cost structure from a household in a rural or estate community, even if both are trying to meet the same basic needs.

The revised data also gives a longer-term view of how sharply the minimum cost of living has increased. The official poverty line stood at Rs. 5,223 in 2012/13 and Rs. 6,966 in 2019 under the earlier estimates. By April 2026, the national poverty line had risen to Rs. 17,117. Part of this reflects methodological updates, but it also captures the deep impact of inflation and the cost-of-living shock experienced by Sri Lankan households in recent years.

For policymakers, the message is clear. Poverty reduction cannot be treated only as an income-support issue. It must be linked to employment quality, food affordability, public transport, school attendance, healthcare access and regional development. Programmes such as cash transfers can provide immediate relief, but they need to be supported by wider measures that improve earning capacity and reduce essential household costs.

The updated poverty line is also relevant to business and labour markets. As firms discuss wages, productivity and consumer demand, the poverty line offers a grounded view of the minimum cost pressures faced by workers and households. If household expenditure remains under strain, consumption recovery will be uneven. This has implications for retail demand, SME activity, financial inclusion and broader private-sector confidence.

Sri Lanka’s economic recovery is now moving into a more complex phase. Stabilisation has created space for reform, but households are still adjusting to a much higher cost base. The official poverty line should therefore be read as more than a monthly statistic. It is a measure of how recovery is being felt at the most basic level.

A credible recovery must reduce the gap between macroeconomic improvement and household resilience. The rebased poverty line provides a clearer tool to track that gap. The next challenge is to ensure that policy, welfare and growth strategies respond to the reality it reveals.