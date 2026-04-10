Sri Lanka faces renewed economic risks despite recovery momentum, ADB says

Sri Lanka’s economic recovery is expected to continue into 2026, but fresh global and domestic risks are beginning to test its stability, according to the latest Asian Development Outlook (April 2026) by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The report notes that while the country has moved past its worst crisis phase, growth is likely to remain modest, with forecasts hovering around 3–4% as the economy continues to stabilise under reform.

However, the recovery remains fragile, with multiple external shocks now converging at once.

Global shocks creating immediate pressure

The ADB highlights rising geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, as a key near-term risk. These disruptions are already driving up global energy prices and straining supply chains, placing renewed pressure on Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves and import bill.

For a country heavily dependent on imported fuel and inputs, this creates a direct inflationary risk, while also tightening fiscal space.

At the same time, global trade uncertainty and tariff tensions continue to weigh on export demand, particularly in key sectors such as apparel. Combined with weaker global growth, this could limit Sri Lanka’s ability to sustain export-led recovery.

Structural constraints still unresolved

Beyond external pressures, the report underscores persistent structural challenges within the Sri Lankan economy.

Growth remains constrained by limited productivity gains, policy uncertainty, and the lingering effects of the 2022 crisis. Medium-term growth is expected to stay relatively subdued unless deeper reforms are implemented.

There are also concerns around energy pricing, taxation, and investment flows, all of which remain sensitive under the ongoing IMF-supported reform programme.

Key risks for Sri Lanka in the near term

The ADB outlook points to several immediate risks:

Energy price volatility , driven by geopolitical tensions

, driven by geopolitical tensions Export vulnerability , particularly to tariffs and weak global demand

, particularly to tariffs and weak global demand Inflation pressures , linked to import costs and currency exposure

, linked to import costs and currency exposure Fiscal constraints , limiting the government’s ability to respond

, limiting the government’s ability to respond Climate and weather shocks, which continue to disrupt agriculture and infrastructure

Together, these risks could slow the pace of recovery if not managed carefully.

What needs to be done

The report emphasises that Sri Lanka’s next phase of recovery will depend less on stabilisation and more on structural transformation.

Key recommendations include:

Maintaining reform discipline under the IMF programme to preserve macroeconomic stability

under the IMF programme to preserve macroeconomic stability Strengthening export competitiveness , particularly through diversification and value addition

, particularly through diversification and value addition Improving energy security , including better pricing mechanisms and investment in alternative sources

, including better pricing mechanisms and investment in alternative sources Attracting investment , especially into infrastructure, logistics, and industry

, especially into infrastructure, logistics, and industry Enhancing resilience, including climate adaptation and supply chain diversification

There is also a clear push for Sri Lanka to better position itself within regional growth dynamics, particularly by leveraging opportunities linked to India’s expanding economy.

A recovery at a crossroads

The ADB’s assessment is clear: Sri Lanka has stabilised, but it has not yet secured a durable growth path.

The next 12 to 24 months will be critical. While the foundations of recovery are in place, the combination of global uncertainty and domestic constraints means that policy execution, rather than policy intent, will determine outcomes.

For Sri Lanka, the challenge is no longer crisis management. It is ensuring that recovery translates into sustained, resilient growth.