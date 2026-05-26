Sri Lanka Unveils South Asia’s First Solar Bakery Oven in Landmark Clean Energy Milestone

Sri Lanka became the first country in South Asia to unveil a solar hybrid bakery oven, designed with both solar and biogas energy sources to ensure uninterrupted operation despite unpredictable weather conditions.

The event, held on 22 May at Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo, was hosted by Incitare Sri Lanka and the Global Rethinking Finance Collaborative (GRFC), in strategic collaboration with German Tech Kilinochchi, and was graced by H.E Mr. Olivier Praz, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Switzerland to Sri Lanka and Maldives, and Mr. Fabio Germano, Representative of GIZ Sri Lanka.

The initiative marks South Asia’s first deployment of this European clean technology, replacing fossil-fuel baking with solar and biogas-powered alternatives while supporting sustainable livelihoods and multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Ms. Beris Gwynne, Founder and CEO of Incitare International and GRFC, whose personal conviction and relentless drive brought this initiative from a bold idea to a functioning reality on Sri Lankan soil, delivered a passionate welcome address: “We are ready to present a hybrid solar oven that we believe has serious potential not only for communities, bakeries, eco-tourism establishments, but also for training institutions, to be able to reduce the carbon footprint, producing products that reduce imports reliance and potentially establish a new field of export industry.”

Ms. Cheryl Arndt, Country Director for Sri Lanka at Incitare International, who has been instrumental in driving the programme on the ground, said: “What we are witnessing today is the result of years of quiet, determined work by communities, partners, and institutions who refused to wait for change and chose to create it. Sri Lanka has not just adopted a new technology. It has demonstrated that sustainable livelihoods and clean energy are not aspirations for tomorrow. They are happening right here, right now.”

The initiative began in March 2025 with a national stakeholder dialogue led by and attended by key government institutions. The discussions led to three major partnerships focused on donating solar ovens, developing a low-cost locally produced solar oven, and expanding sustainable livelihood opportunities for vulnerable communities.

GIZ Sri Lanka Representative Mr. Fabio Germano, whose organisation has played a central role in the technology transfer and local innovation dimensions of this work, reflected on the milestone: “It is a pleasure and honour to be part of this partnership with Incitare International, GIZ Sri Lanka, and the Sri Lanka-German Technical Training Institute (SLGTTI) in Kilinochchi. My sincere thanks to Ms. Beris and Ms. Cheryl for the invitation. Seeing the finished product here today, after months of effort and a journey all the way from Kilinochchi, is truly rewarding.”

At today’s ceremony, certificates were awarded by the chief guests to contributing teams from German Tech Kilinochchi and Incitare Sri Lanka, recognising their role in bringing the initiative from concept to operational reality. H.E Mr. Olivier Praz, whose embassy has consistently supported vocational training and sustainable livelihood development in Sri Lanka, noted: “Solar usage in Sri Lanka remains comparatively low, accounting for less than 12 percent of the energy mix over the past three to four years, against more established sources such as water and coal.”

H.E. Mr. Praz went on to outline three compounding challenges affecting Sri Lanka’s energy supply. The first is supply disruption stemming from instability in the Middle East, which has driven fuel prices up on three separate occasions in recent months, compounded by the country’s limited storage capacity of only two to three months. The second is the importation of low-quality coal, which has undermined generation reliability. The third is insufficient rainfall over recent months, which has reduced hydropower output and further strained an already constrained storage situation.

Incitare International is a Swiss and Australian-registered collaborative platform headquartered in Geneva, founded by Ms. Beris Gwynne to bring futures thinking and values-driven collaboration into global development, humanitarian systems, and public-private partnerships. German Tech Kilinochchi, the vocational training institution in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province, and GIZ Sri Lanka, the German development agency, were key implementation partners in making this milestone possible.