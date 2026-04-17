Energy Minister and Secretary Resign Amid Coal Supply Investigation

In a significant development for the energy sector, Minister of Energy, Engineer Kumara Jayakody, has tendered his resignation from his ministerial post. Simultaneously, Professor K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala, Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, has also stepped down.

Minister Jayakody stated that his decision was driven by the need to ensure independence and impartiality in upcoming investigations into coal supplies dating back to 2009. In his resignation letter to the President, he emphasized that his continued presence in office could hinder the inquiry. He pledged to remain committed to the government’s program for clean political culture and expressed readiness to make any sacrifice in support of that mission.

The Minister further commended the government’s firm stance against corruption, particularly the establishment of a special Presidential Commission of Inquiry into coal procurement and the complaint lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department. He voiced confidence that these measures would expose the truth and strengthen good governance.

Professor Hemapala, in his resignation letter, echoed similar sentiments, noting that his departure was intended to safeguard the independence of the investigations into alleged irregularities in coal purchases for the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant since 2009. He expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him during his tenure.