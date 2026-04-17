Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka

The Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from 19 to 20 April 2026.

During this visit, Vice President Radhakrishnan will hold bilateral discussions with President Anura Kumara Disanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in a continuation of the recent high-level diplomatic engagements which reinforce the longstanding ties between Sri Lanka and India. The Indian Vice President will also participate in several events to engage with political and community leaders in Sri Lanka.

A number of Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries are also scheduled to be exchanged during the visit focusing on enhancing cooperation including in projects related to cyclone Ditwah rehabilitation and development cooperation with the assistance of the Government of India.

Vice President Radhakrishnan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Government of India.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism

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