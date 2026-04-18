Sri Lanka ratifies the ILO Convention on Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190)

SRI LANKA: Ratification of C190 (Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019) with H.E. Mr Sumith Dassanayake, Ambassador and Permanent Representative. Photo: ILO/ Enrique Leon

On 16 April 2026, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka deposited the instrument of ratification of the Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190) with the International Labour Office.

Sri Lanka is the 55th Member State of the International Labour Organization to ratify Convention No.190

In depositing the instrument of ratification, the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, Sumith Dassanayake, stated that Sri Lanka’s ratification demonstrates the Government’s commitment to respect, promote, and realize the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence and harassment. He further noted that Sri Lanka will take steps to introduce necessary legal provisions by amending existing labour laws to implement the Convention.

In receiving the instrument of ratification, the Director-General of the International Labour Organization, Gilbert F. Houngbo, stated that Sri Lanka’s ratification reaffirms its commitment to dignity, equality, and respect in the world of work and marks a significant step towards a future that is free from violence and harassment, ensuring safe and healthy working environments. He also conveyed the readiness of the ILO to support the Government and social partners in aligning national legal and institutional frameworks with the Convention.

Convention No. 190 is the first international instrument to establish a clear and comprehensive framework for preventing and addressing violence and harassment in the world of work, including gender-based violence and harassment. Together with Recommendation No. 206, it provides an integrated and gender-responsive approach to protecting all workers and other persons in the world of work, setting out practical measures for implementation.

Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the UN

Geneva