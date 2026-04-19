VIDEO: BYD – The biggest scam of the car industry ?

For 100 years, the global car industry belonged to Germany, Japan, and the United States. In three years, BYD turned it into a bloodbath.

Mercedes down 28%. Porsche lost 92% of its profits in a single year. Volkswagen cutting 50,000 jobs. Stellantis posting a $26 billion loss — its worst in history. And behind every single one of these blows, the same name keeps coming up.

BYD… But the real story of BYD isn’t the one you’ll read in Harvard case studies. It goes much deeper…