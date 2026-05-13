Harsha de Silva Rejects Claims of Talks with Ruling Party, Calls for New Era of Economic Vision

Opposition MP Harsha de Silva has dismissed claims of discussions with the ruling party, reaffirming his commitment to building a developed and economically prosperous Sri Lanka.

De Silva reflected on his political journey, noting: “No one in my family is involved in politics. I developed a passion for the country at a young age. That feeling of dedication remains unchanged today.” He emphasized that his decisions are not driven by narrow political gains.

Addressing speculation about his political alignment, he stated: “Some people want to send me to the center-right camp. That will never happen. My politics will move forward to the point of giving leadership to that camp one day.”

He strongly criticized the government’s economic approach, calling it a failure. “This government does not have a far-sighted economic vision. It cannot build this country with crooked ideas that are not open to the world. That will become even clearer in the future.”

Rejecting rumors of joining the government, de Silva said such campaigns are designed to create divisions within the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. He pledged to intensify his fight against the government, not by opposing everything, but by advancing a progressive political culture: “Good for good.”

Finally, he underscored his readiness to face challenges: “I am prepared to accept any serious challenge for the country at the right time. The country needs a new era.”