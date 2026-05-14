Rs. 8.5 Billion for 1,898 Employees under CEB Voluntary Retirement Scheme
In line with the ongoing restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the Ministry of Power and Energy has launched a major compensation program for employees opting for voluntary retirement.
Under this initiative, a total of Rs. 8.5 billion has been allocated to reward 1,898 employees, marking one of the largest retirement compensation packages in the sector. The program is designed to recognize their service while supporting the board’s transition toward greater efficiency and modernization.
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