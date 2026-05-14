LANKATILES unveiled 60th showroom in Colombo

LANKATILES marked a significant milestone with the opening of its 60th showroom in Sri Lanka, reinforcing over five decades of trust and innovation. The new showroom brings contemporary luxury, world-class tile designs and its signature double-fired premium tiles closer to customers in Colombo’s urban hub.

Located at No. 85, Dr. N. M. Perera Mawatha, Colombo 08, the new showroom stands as a modern design destination, offering homeowners, architects and designers access to LANKATILES’ extensive portfolio of premium wall and floor tile collections. The opening ceremony was graced by Chief Guest, Chartered Architect Russell Dandeniya, alongside the Managing Director of LANKATILES, Priyantha Talwatte and distinguished guests from the architecture, construction and business communities.

The establishment of the Borella showroom represents a strategic expansion into one of Colombo’s most connected and commercially vibrant urban corridors. Borella serves as a key junction linking residential, healthcare, educational and commercial districts, making it an ideal location to cater to a growing base of urban homeowners and industry professionals. This expansion further strengthens LANKATILES’ footprint in the Western Province, supporting the rapidly evolving urban development landscape while increasing accessibility to premium building materials and design inspirations.

Commenting on the milestone, the Managing Director of LANKATILES, Priyantha Talwatte stated:

“The opening of our 60th showroom in Borella marks an important step in our journey to bring premium tiles closer to our valued customers in key urban centers. As Borella continues to evolve as a hub for modern living and development, we are glad to support homeowners, architects, developers and contractors with multi-faceted surface solutions that combine innovation, quality and timeless design.”

Speaking at the event, Chief Guest, Chartered Architect Russell Dandeniya remarked:

“What I see today is a remarkable transformation – a clear and consistent improvement in quality, service and customer engagement in this beautiful new showroom and concept center. This showroom is a valuable addition to Colombo’s growing design landscape”

With the opening of its 60th showroom, LANKATILES continues to reinforce its mission of creating spaces you’d love to live in. The Borella showroom stands as a testament to the brand’s dedication to innovation, quality and the transformation of everyday spaces into expressions of modern elegance.