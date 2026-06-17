Asia drives global aquatic production to record high, powered by aquaculture expansion: FAO

Global production of aquatic animals and algae reached a new high of 235 million tonnes in 2024, driven largely by the rapid expansion of aquaculture, according to a new report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched today during the Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa, Kenya.



The 2026 edition of The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture flagshipreport shows that Asia led this growth, accounting for 76 percent of global production of aquatic animals and algae. In 2024, the region produced 179 million tonnes of aquatic animals and algae, with nearly three quarters – or 130 million tonnes – coming from aquaculture.



Aquaculture continues to be the main engine behind global expansion. Between 2000 and 2024, production of farmed aquatic animals increased by 70 million tonnes, with Asia contributing 90 percent of this growth and maintaining an average annual growth rate of 5 percent.



The region also leads in algae production, accounting for 97 percent of the almost 40 million tonnes produced in the world in 2024, according to the report.



“Asia’s leadership in aquatic food production reflects decades of investment in aquaculture, innovation and value chains,” says Alue Dohong, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative of FAO in Asia and the Pacific. “As global demand for aquatic foods continues to grow, the region will play a key role in ensuring stable supplies and supporting the livelihoods of millions.”



Aquaculture: the engine of growth



Over the past two decades, the production of farmed aquatic animals in Asia has more than doubled, rising to 91.5 million tonnes in 2024.



Growth is concentrated in a handful of countries led by China, which alone accounts for a substantial share of both regional and global output at 57.6 million tonnes of farmed aquatic animals. Other major producers include India, Indonesia, Viet Nam and Bangladesh.



Leading the world in capture fisheries



Asia is also the world leader in inland and marine capture fisheries production of aquatic animals, accounting for 51 percent and 63 percent of global output, respectively.



In terms of marine capture fisheries, the top five Asian producers – China, Indonesia, India, Viet Nam and Japan – account for 37 percent of global production.



In inland fisheries, Asia produced 7.8 million tonnes of aquatic animals in 2024. The top five producers – India, Bangladesh, China, Myanmar and Indonesia – accounted for 50 percent of global inland fisheries production of aquatic animals, highlighting the region’s important role in sustaining nutrition and livelihoods.



Supporting global supplies of aquatic foods



Aquatic animal foods play a significant role in diets and nutrition worldwide, with global average availability estimated at 21.1 kg per person per year in 2023. Asia recorded the highest regional availability at 26.3 kg per capita, well above the global average, while also accounting for nearly three quarters of global aquatic animal food availability for human consumption.



At country level, according to the report, the Maldives leads per capita consumption with 87 kg of aquatic animal foods per year. They are followed by China Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, China Macao SAR, and the Republic of Korea.



Jobs, trade and fleets



Asia also leads in terms of employment, trade and fleet capacity.



Fisheries and aquaculture support an estimated 600 million livelihoods across the value chain worldwide. Of these, 65.3 million people were directly employed in the primary sector in 2024, and a striking 85 percent of them were based in Asia.



The world leader is India, with 17 million fishers and fish farmers. China is number two in the world with 11 million direct jobs, followed by Bangladesh (8.1 million), Indonesia (5.2 million) and Viet Nam (2.8 million).



As well, Asia is a major force in international trade of aquatic animal products, accounting for 34 percent of global export value, supplying markets around the world and serving as the main origin of imports for many regions. China leads with exports worth USD 20 billion in 2024, followed by Viet Nam, India, Thailand and Indonesia.



As of 2024, the region hosts the world’s largest fishing fleet with 3.4 million vessels, 72 percent of an estimated world fleet of 4.7 million vessels.



The outlook for the future



Asia’s role in the global aquatic food system is expected to remain important, with the region projected to produce 72 percent of aquatic animals at the global level and a projected growth rate of 10 percent by 2034.



“Asia will continue to play a central role in the global aquatic food system,” says Alue Dohong. “Maintaining this leadership will require continued investment in sustainable aquaculture, responsible fisheries and resilient value chains to meet growing demand.”



About the report



The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture is an FAO flagship report that analyses the status and health of global fishery stocks as well as trends in fisheries and aquaculture at the global and regional level, including data on production, trade, employment and availability of fisheries and aquaculture products.



The full report can be downloaded here: https://www.fao.org/publications/fao-flagship-publications/the-state-of-world-fisheries-and-aquaculture/en



**ENDS**



Contact

Global: Raffaella Rucci, Communications Officer: Raffaella.Rucci@fao.org

Asia Pacific: Tiy Chung, Regional Communications Officer: Tiy.Chung@fao.org.

Asia in numbers



PRODUCTION

Fisheries and aquaculture production (aquatic animals and algae) World Asia 235 million tonnes 179 million tonnes or76 percent of global output Production of aquatic animals World Asia 195 million tonnes 140 million tonnes or72 percent of global output Production of algae World Asia 40 million tonnes 39 million tonnes or97 percent of global output Aquaculture production World Asia 142 million tonnes of which103 million tonnes of aquatic animals39 million tonnes of algae 130 million tonnes or92 percent of global output Capture fisheries production World Asia 93 million tonnes of which92 million tonnes aquatic animals1.3 million tonnes of algae 49 million tonnes aquatic animals or52 percent of global output

AVAILABILITY OF AQUATIC ANIMAL FOODS

Global availability of aquatic animal foods (2023) World Asia 171 million tonnes 126 million tonnes Global availability of aquatic animal foods per capita (2023) World Asia 21.1 kg 26.3 kg

Employment

People employed in primary production World Asia 65.3 million 55.4 million or85 percent of the world total

TRADE

Trade of aquatic animal products Export World Asia USD 184 billion USD 63 billion or34 percent of world’s total exports in aquatic animal products Imports Asia USD 63 billion or34 percent of world’s total imports in aquatic animal products

Top producers

Aquaculture: Top five producers of aquatic animals in 2024 (Million Tonnes) China 57.6 India 12.1 Indonesia 5.9 Viet Nam 5.6 Bangladesh 3.0

Marine capture fisheries: Top five producers of aquatic animals in 2024 (million tonnes) China 11.8 Indonesia 7.3 India 4.1 Viet Nam 3.3 Japan 2.8