Cyclone Ditwah: 3,000 children to benefit from protection and psychosocial support through new EU-funded response – Save the Children

Nearly 12,000 people – including about 3,000 children – affected by cyclone Ditwah will receive crucial cash assistance, protection and psychosocial support through a new EUR 1 million project funded by the European Union, and implemented by Save the Children.

The initiative targets the central highland districts of Badulla, Nuwara Eliya, and Kandy, which were amongst the worst hit when cyclone Ditwah struck Sri Lanka in late 2025. The disaster triggered the country’s worst landslides and flooding in decades, affecting over 2.2 million people, claiming hundreds of lives, and devasting livelihoods [1].

Months later, thousands of families remain displaced, and children continue to experience deep emotional distress alongside severely disrupted household incomes. As the immediate life-saving needs have reduced and the response shifts toward long-term stabilisation, this EU-funded project will help more than 4,000 most vulnerable households, including women and persons with disabilities, rebuild their lives with dignity.

By combining multi-purpose cash assistance with integrated protection and psychosocial support interventions, the programme allows families to meet immediate priority needs while addressing the broader psychological impacts of the crisis. Community-based emotional support will be delivered through TeamUp, developed by Save the Children and War Child that ensures children can reduce stress, start to feel safe, learn to deal with their emotions and build resilience through play with their peers [2].

Julian Chellappah, Response Team Lead, Save the Children in Sri Lanka said:

“Months after Cyclone Ditwah, families are still struggling not only with financial hardship, but also with the protection risks that come with the prolonged disruption to their lives.

“Through this EUR 1 million humanitarian investment, EU humanitarian aid is supporting locally grounded recovery efforts that strengthen both immediate assistance and longer-term community resilience.

“Children in particular are facing uncertainty, distress and instability as they try to recover. This response recognises that recovery must address both immediate economic needs and the safety, wellbeing and protection of children and vulnerable groups.”

By partnering with national civil society organisations, including the Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement, the Centre for Children’s Happiness, and the Foundation for Innovative Social Development, that have strong community presence, local knowledge and technical expertise, Save the Children aims to address continuing vulnerabilities, reduce protection risks and support affected populations to recover with dignity while strengthening wellbeing, safety and community resilience. With their strong community presence and technical expertise, the EU-funded programme reinforces the importance of locally driven humanitarian action as climate-related shocks place increasing pressure vulnerable communities across Sri Lanka.

References

[1] https://www.unocha.org/publications/report/sri-lanka/sri-lanka-cyclone-ditwah-situation-report-no-13-30-april-2026