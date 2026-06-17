First Capital Fixed Income Fund Delivers Highest 5-Year CAGR Among Open-Ended Income Funds in Sri Lanka

Kavin Karunamoorthy, Director/CEO of First Capital Asset Management Limited

First Capital Wealth Management Limited (FCAM), the wealth management arm of First Capital Holdings PLC, a subsidiary of JXG (Janashakthi Group), has enhanced its unit trust offering through the First Capital Fixed Income Fund (FCFIF), further widening access to investment opportunities and making professionally managed unit trusts more accessible to investors with diverse financial and investment goals. It is also laying out a series of awareness programmes to enhance investor understanding and broaden engagement with its unit trust offerings.

As of 31st March 2026, the First Capital Fixed Income Fund delivered the highest 5-year CAGR among open-ended income funds in Sri Lanka, underscoring the strength of the fund’s long-term performance and prudent fund management approach.

The First Capital Fixed Income Fund is an open-ended income fund designed for investors seeking to maximize returns over the medium term through exposure to a professionally managed portfolio of high-quality fixed income instruments. The fund invests primarily in government securities, investment-grade and above corporate debt instruments and fixed deposits, offering investors a strong balance of stability, consistency and return potential.

Backed by decades of capital market expertise, First Capital Asset Management (FCAM) has established a strong reputation in Sri Lanka’s wealth management landscape through its strategic approach to fixed income investing and active portfolio management capabilities. The fund is managed by the experienced First Capital Asset Management team and guided by a seasoned Investment Committee with extensive expertise across fixed income markets and macroeconomic trends.

First Capital Holdings PLC continues to play a pioneering role in Sri Lanka’s capital markets sector, offering a comprehensive range of investment, wealth management and advisory solutions.

Commenting on this enhancement, Kavin Karunamoorthy, Director/CEO of First Capital Asset Management Limited, said, “Investors today are increasingly looking for professionally managed investment solutions that can deliver consistent performance while adapting to changing market conditions. The First Capital Fixed Income Fund is built on a strong foundation of research, market expertise and disciplined portfolio management. Its long-term track record reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable value for investors.”

First Capital Fixed Income Fund also offers a fully digital onboarding experience, enabling investors to seamlessly access the fund through a 100% paperless investment process, further enhancing accessibility and convenience.

Through the enhancement of this product, First Capital Asset Management continues to strengthen its customer-centric investment offering by delivering accessible, performance-driven financial solutions aligned with evolving investor needs and market opportunities.

*Disclaimer: Investments in the fund are subject to market risks. Returns are not guaranteed and past performance is not indicative of future results.