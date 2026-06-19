FitCon Presents Luxe Active Edit 2026 Celebrating the Future of Activewear and Athleisure

Luxe Active Edit 2026, Sri Lanka’s premier activewear showcase, recently took centre stage at Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, bringing together fashion, wellness, sport, movement, confidence and self-expression in a unique celebration of the active lifestyle. The event highlighted the growing influence of athleisure, sportswear and wellness-driven fashion while showcasing how performance and style continue to shape contemporary lifestyles.

Presented by FITCON in collaboration with Fit.lk and Haut Monde Event Management, Luxe Active Edit was brought to life by Treshan Weerasooriya Pereira, Founder of Haut Monde Event Management, together with Fit.lk Co-founders Natasha and Isuru Fonseka. The showcase served as a platform for leading local and international brands to present the latest trends in activewear, sportswear, footwear and lifestyle fashion, demonstrating the increasing demand for apparel that seamlessly combines comfort, functionality and style.

The success of the event was made possible through the support of its valued partners, including Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka as Hospitality Partner, Nutrifix as Official Refuel Partner, Onyx Nutrition as Official Nutrition Partner, Luxury Brands as Official Beverage Partner, Red Bull as Official Energy Drinks Partner, Pulse as Official Digital Media Partner, The Beauty Quest as Official Hair and Makeup Partner, and Singhe Furniture as Official Lifestyle Partner.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the event, Treshan Weerasooriya Pereira said, “The focus on health, fitness and overall wellbeing has grown significantly in recent years, creating a greater appreciation for athleisure, sportswear and active lifestyles. Through FITCON, we recognised the need for a dedicated platform that celebrates this growing movement, which inspired us to launch Luxe Active Edit as a standalone fashion showcase. Our vision is to continue growing this platform and establish it as an annual event that brings together fashion, fitness and lifestyle in a meaningful way.”

The runway featured an impressive lineup of local and international brands, each presenting distinctive collections that reflected innovation, performance and contemporary design. The showcase opened with Ministry of Brands (MOB), Sri Lanka’s first off-price retail destination, known for bringing world-renowned labels and premium fashion to consumers at exceptional value. Club Tropikai followed with its female-led sportswear and athleisure collections inspired by tennis, golf, pickleball and padel culture, combining feminine aesthetics with performance-driven functionality.

Rough Premium Sportswear showcased versatile designs created to transition effortlessly between training, work and everyday life, while Victory Shoes highlighted sophisticated footwear crafted to make a statement with every step. Founded by former Sri Lankan rugby captain Fazil Marija, F10 presented collections built around performance, passion and perseverance, reflecting the needs of athletes and active individuals.

Leading lingerie and lifestyle brand Amante showcased pieces inspired by its latest athleisure campaign, demonstrating its commitment to comfort, innovation and confidence for modern women. Global performance brand ASICS, presented by DSI International Brands, brought its renowned blend of advanced technology, comfort and athletic excellence to the runway. At the same time, PUMA showcased its latest performance and lifestyle collections designed for individuals who move boldly and live confidently. TRU Activewear completed the lineup with a showcase of sustainably produced activewear that combines premium fabrics, functional design and responsible manufacturing.

Commenting on the overwhelming response to the event, Natasha Fonseka said, “The response to Luxe Active Edit has been truly incredible, and we are deeply grateful to our sponsors, partners and participants for helping make this event such a success. Athleisure has transformed the way people approach fashion, proving that comfort and confidence go hand in hand. Beyond fashion, this platform represents strength, resilience and inclusivity. We hope Luxe Active Edit continues to inspire greater innovation in activewear while encouraging brands to create products that support individuals across all sports, fitness levels and lifestyles, particularly in areas that remain underrepresented.”

The visual impact of the evening was further elevated by The Beauty Quest, whose talented team created the hair and makeup looks for the runway presentations. The show was choreographed by Gayantha Perera, ensuring a dynamic and engaging showcase that reflected the energy and spirit of the active lifestyle.

From modern sportswear and athleisure collections to innovative footwear, luxury sportswear, structured outerwear and contemporary layering pieces, the runway highlighted fashion designed for both movement and style. The collections demonstrated the balance between performance-driven functionality and modern sophistication, showcasing how activewear continues to evolve beyond the gym into everyday fashion.

Beyond the runway, Luxe Active Edit 2026 also featured an expanded selection of pop-up vendors, creating an immersive retail experience for attendees. Guests had the opportunity to discover and shop from local brands, emerging designers and international labels, fostering stronger connections between consumers and the creative talent shaping the future of fashion in Sri Lanka.

With its successful debut as a standalone fashion event, Luxe Active Edit 2026 has firmly established itself as a platform that celebrates the intersection of fitness, fashion and lifestyle, setting the stage for continued growth and innovation in the years ahead.