FitsAir commences only direct air service between Colombo and Ahmedabad

FitsAir officially commenced direct operations between Colombo and Ahmedabad on 19th June 2026, becoming the only airline to offer non-stop flights between the two cities. Operating three times weekly, the new service strengthens connectivity between Sri Lanka and Western India while offering greater convenience for both leisure and business travellers.

Ahmedabad, one of India’s leading commercial centres and the gateway to Gujarat, represents a key market for tourism, trade and investment. The new route supports growing demand for direct travel while creating new opportunities for business and cultural exchange between the two destinations. only

The inaugural flight marks another milestone in FitsAir’s network expansion strategy, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity through affordable and convenient travel.

A special launch ceremony was held to commemorate the occasion, attended by representatives from FitsAir, the travel trade, tourism sector, Walker’s Tours, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Cinnamon Life City of Dreams.

Speaking at the launch, Ammar Kassim, Executive Director of FitsAir, said, Routes transcend airports- they connect dreams, drive trade, and build partnerships. We are excited to launch our newest direct service between Colombo and Ahmedabad, the only non-stop link of its kind. This milestone simplifies travel while unlocking new opportunities for tourism, trade, and economic collaboration between Sri Lanka and Gujarat in India.”