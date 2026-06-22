Musician Susitha Manoj launches new collection of songs

Sri Lankan-born singer and musician Susitha Manoj recently launched a new collection of songs to mark a significant milestone in his musical journey. The launch event was held at the Grand Monarch Hotel, Thalawathugoda, with the participation of artists, media personalities, well-wishers and music enthusiasts.

The new collection reflects Susitha Manoj’s continued commitment to creating meaningful and contemporary music while engaging with a wide audience across Sri Lanka and overseas.

Delivering the guest address at the event, veteran literary figure and musician Lal Ananda Abeydeera stated that musical styles such as hip-hop and rap require not only talent, but also a strong understanding of the discipline, structure and artistic grammar of those genres. He noted that Susitha Manoj’s latest work demonstrates both creativity and maturity, positioning him as a young artist who approaches music with discipline, study and sensitivity.

Susitha Manoj entered the music scene in 2008 with his debut song “Oba Mage Pemwathiya”, which gained popularity among young audiences. The lyrics of the song were written by veteran lyricist Chandradasa Fernando, while the music was composed by renowned musician Dr. Rohana Weerasinghe. Since then, Susitha has released around 15 songs, including “Anduru Adare”, “Kulawamiye” and “Cricket Sadde”, which received positive responses from listeners.

As part of his latest musical offering, Susitha Manoj has introduced several new songs including “Wellawatte Roxy”, “Yakada Topiya”, “Eerisiyawa”, “Dase Nura”, “Negombo”, “Oba Mage” and “Mada Seetha”. He expressed confidence that these creations would be warmly received by his fans and music lovers.

Speaking further at the event, Lal Ananda Abeydeera observed that “Wellawatte Roxy” and “Yakada Topiya” are notable attempts to explore darker and often overlooked aspects of society through music. Both songs have already attracted strong attention online, with their digital viewership surpassing 100,000 views.

Susitha Manoj received his early education at Maris Stella College, Negombo, where he also laid the foundation for his interest in music. He later migrated to London for higher education, where he continued to develop both his academic and musical interests over a period of 25 years.

In addition to his musical career, Susitha Manoj is also a talented cricketer. He represented his school team and the NCC Cricket Club in Colombo before going on to play cricket in England, including for clubs associated with the Royal Household cricket tradition.

The launch of this new song collection marks another important chapter in Susitha Manoj’s artistic journey, bringing together his experience, creativity and passion for music while strengthening his connection with audiences in Sri Lanka and abroad.