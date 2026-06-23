Government to back apparel exporters with land reforms, ‘Plug and Play’ factories

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake chaired a discussion at the Presidential Secretariat on Monda aimed at resolving challenges facing Sri Lanka’s apparel sector and boosting the country’s export earnings.

The meeting brought together top business leaders and investors from the industry to discuss practical hurdles and the support needed to roll out the Export Development Board’s new export strategy.

President Dissanayake assured full government backing for strengthening the export economy and outlined the policy steps planned to get there. He pointed to rural industrial expansion as a key opportunity, inviting investors to take part, and discussed a government-backed “Plug and Play” model that would provide ready-made infrastructure and factory space to ease entry for new investments.

On the broader economy, the President noted that while rupee-denominated investment has grown, boosting dollar earnings is critical to easing pressure on foreign exchange. He said the path to recovery lies in growing dollar revenue while keeping rupee expenditure in check.

Land issues raised by investors also came up, with the President promising government intervention to protect land values and ensure policy stability adding that legal reforms are already underway. He also addressed VAT-related concerns affecting local raw material suppliers, asking industry representatives to submit proposals for alternative relief measures soon. The discussion further covered ways to expand free trade agreements and secure higher quotas to open up new markets.

On trade facilitation, the President said the National Single Window for Trade is set to go live by the end of July, with its investment counterpart expected by year-end. He also flagged the need for stronger legal and tech safeguards against illicit money leaving the country, and confirmed that a new law targeting organised crime replacing the Prevention of Terrorism Act while protecting public rights is in the works.

Investors thanked the President for the chance to raise their concerns directly and asked for a monthly forum with relevant officials to address ongoing issues. The President agreed, instructing officials to set up the mechanism.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando; Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Harshana Suriyapperuma; Controller General of Imports and Exports Upulmali Premathilaka; EDB Chairman Mangala Wijesinghe; officials from the Inland Revenue Department, Sri Lanka Customs and other relevant agencies; and several leading apparel sector business leaders and investors.