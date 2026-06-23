Sri Lanka, US reaffirm strong ties as talks focus on trade gap and tariffs

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Dr. Paul Kapur, at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (22).

The two sides reflected on 77 years of Sri Lanka-US relations, noting how the partnership has grown to cover trade, defence, investment, tourism and people-to-people connections. Kapur said he was pleased with the existing cooperation and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to deepening it further.

The conversation also touched on the Middle East, with both leaders agreeing that recent developments seem to be heading in a positive direction. They voiced optimism that the peace agreement signed on June 19 would help steer the region toward lasting stability.

President Dissanayake brought up Sri Lanka’s humanitarian response earlier this year, recalling how the country had assisted two vessels in distress near its waters back in March, acting within the bounds of international law. Kapur praised Sri Lanka for these actions. The President added that Sri Lanka remains ready to do its part in supporting peace and stability in the region.

Trade was a major focus of the discussion. With the US continuing to be Sri Lanka’s top export destination, the two sides talked about ways to strengthen trade cooperation for mutual benefit, along with the tariffs currently affecting Sri Lankan exports.

Dissanayake noted that, given the vast difference in size between the two economies, closing the trade gap would not be easy. Still, both sides agreed on the need to wrap up the pending bilateral trade agreement as soon as possible.

Also present at the meeting were Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, and Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake. The US delegation included Chargé d’Affaires Jayne Howell, Senior Economic Programmes Manager Matthew Ridgeway, and Head of the Political Section Shailaja Kim, along with other officials.