Sri Lanka’s Exports exceeds USD 7.3 Bn in First Five Months

Author Gayan Chandrasekara | Posted on June 24, 2026 | Commodity, Economy, Lead Story

Sri Lanka’s export sector has sustained its resilience, with total exports exceeding US$ 7.3 billion in the first five months of 2026. Combined merchandise and services exports were estimated at US$ 7,393.39 million between January and May, marking a 7.56% year-on-year increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Merchandise exports contributed US$ 5,758.44 million during this period, reflecting a 7.63% rise from the previous year and underscoring steady gains across major product categories.

Services exports also maintained their upward trajectory, climbing 7.31% to reach US$ 1,634.95 million. This continued expansion highlights the growing role of services in strengthening Sri Lanka’s overall export earnings.

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