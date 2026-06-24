IFC Backs New Anthony’s Farm Group to Create Jobs, Support Smallholder Farmers and Drive Sri Lanka’s Poultry Exports

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is supporting New Anthony’s Farm Group (NAF) to expand operations, strengthen efficiency, create jobs and enhance rural livelihoods at one of Sri Lanka’s top poultry producers.

IFC’s investment will enable NAF—Sri Lanka’s only fully antibiotic-free poultry producer—to scale capacity, improve value chain efficiency, and expand access to safe, affordable domestic supply of poultry. The project is expected to create over 900 jobs and benefit at least 200 smallholder farmers engaged through contract farming and outgrower schemes—22 percent of them are expected to be women and 80 percent low-income earners. Smallholders currently contribute around 40 percent of NAF’s production, and the investment will strengthen market access and improve productivity. It will also support the expansion of NAF’s retail and franchise network, making all-natural poultry more accessible to consumers across the country.

IFC will invest up to $10 million, including up to $5 million from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP) Private Sector Window. At full capacity, NAF is expected to export 1,936 metric tons of poultry annually—around 10 percent of total output—marking a 29 percent increase from 2024 levels. This expansion is projected to generate up to $4.95 million in additional foreign exchange earnings by 2032. In 2024, NAF accounted for more than 90 percent of Sri Lanka’s poultry meat exports.

Why It Matters

Sri Lanka’s poultry sector is a critical source of affordable protein and a key contributor to food security. Yet smallholder farmers—who make up 85 percent of farms—account for less than 30 percent of total supply and face constraints in productivity, efficiency and market access. Strengthening value chains and integrating smallholders into formal markets will support rural incomes, job creation and export growth.

What They’re Saying

“Founded in 1986 as a smallholder enterprise, New Anthoney’s Farms Group (NAF) is proud to enter its next phase of growth through a partnership with International Finance Corporation. This collaboration represents a paradigm shift for NAF, reinforcing our commitment to world-class governance, transparency, and operational excellence, while upholding the highest standards of social and environmental sustainability. We believe this marks a transformative moment for Sri Lanka’s poultry industry and sets a new benchmark for responsible agribusiness in emerging markets.”

Neil Suraweera, Chief Executive Officer, New Anthoney’s Farms Group

“IFC’s investment in a leading agribusiness like NAF will help build a more efficient and resilient poultry sector and support the scale-up of exports. By expanding modern, sustainable, all‑natural production, NAF is expected to increase access to fresh products and lower costs, while strengthening food security and creating jobs and opportunities for smallholder farmers across the value chain.”

Carsten Mueller, Regional Industry Director, Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services, IFC Asia Pacific

The Bottom Line

Aligned with the World Bank Group’s Country Partnership Framework for Sri Lanka, IFC’s investment supports private sector–led job creation while strengthening food security and resilience. By expanding production of safe, affordable protein and scaling sustainable practices, the project positions Sri Lanka’s poultry sector for long-term, domestic and export-oriented growth.