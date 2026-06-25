Vietjet opens bookings for first-ever direct flights between Sri Lanka and Vietnam

Vietjet has opened bookings with special launch fares for its new Colombo–Ho Chi Minh City route, scheduled to commence on 18 August 2026. The service will be the first scheduled direct air connection between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, further strengthening tourism, business, and cultural ties between the two countries.

To celebrate the new route, Vietjet is offering Eco fares from USD90 one-way (all-in), while passengers booking Deluxe and SkyBoss tickets can enjoy a 20% discount on base fares (excluding taxes and fees). Tickets are now available via Vietjet’s official website at www.vietjetair.com, the “Vietjet Air” mobile app, ticket offices, and authorised travel agents.

The Colombo–Ho Chi Minh City route will operate three round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. With a flight time of approximately five hours, the service offers a fast and convenient link between Sri Lanka’s commercial hub and one of Southeast Asia’s leading gateways. Through Vietjet’s expanding network, passengers from Colombo can also connect seamlessly to major cities and tourism hubs across the Asia-Pacific region.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest city and economic powerhouse, opens the door to the country’s rich culture, thriving commerce, and contemporary lifestyle. Historic landmarks stand alongside modern skyscrapers, while its renowned culinary scene, vibrant nightlife, and flourishing arts community offer something for every traveller. From the legendary Cu Chi Tunnels and the historic Independence Palace to charming cafés overlooking Nguyen Hue Walking Street, the city presents a compelling blend of heritage and modernity.

In turn, the new route offers Vietnamese travellers easier access to Sri Lanka’s rich cultural heritage, scenic beaches, lush tea plantations, and renowned wildlife, further promoting two-way tourism between the two countries.

Flying with Vietjet, passengers can enjoy a selection of hot meals on board, including Vietnamese favourites such as pho and banh mi, served by the airline’s friendly cabin crew. Travellers can save up to 30% on pre-ordered meals, while members of the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme can earn and redeem points across a network of more than 250 partner brands spanning travel, dining, shopping, and lifestyle.

As Vietnam’s leading new-age airline, Vietjet continues to expand connectivity across Asia-Pacific and beyond through its young and modern fleet, growing international network, and innovative, customer-focused services. The airline currently operates a fleet of 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, supporting its long-term growth strategy and global network expansion.