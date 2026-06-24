Memorandum of Understanding MOU Signing Ceremony between the Office on Missing Persons and the Bureau of Rehabilitation

The Office on Missing Persons (OMP) and the Bureau of Rehabilitation (BOR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 24 June 2026 to strengthen institutional cooperation in matters relating to missing persons.

The OMP has previously entered into Memoranda of Understanding with several key state and international institutions, including the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Department of National Archives, and the Register General’s Department. Moreover, the new MOU signed with the Bureau of Rehabilitation represents a further step in strengthening inter-institutional collaboration to support the OMP’s mandate and enhance coordination among relevant stakeholders.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration between the two institutions, particularly in the areas of information sharing, referrals, capacity building, and coordination of activities relevant to tracing missing persons and supporting affected families.

Through this partnership, the OMP and BOR aim to enhance their collective efforts in addressing issues related to missing persons by facilitating greater cooperation and strengthening mechanisms for information exchange. The collaboration is expected to contribute to the OMP’s mandate of tracing missing persons, clarifying their fate and whereabouts, and supporting the rights and interests of family members.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Mahesh Katulanda, Chairman of the Office on Missing Persons, and Brigadier M. S. Amith, Commissioner General of the Bureau of Rehabilitation, in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.

This partnership reflects the commitment of both organizations to work collaboratively in addressing humanitarian concerns related to missing persons and promoting effective institutional cooperation for the benefit of affected families and communities.