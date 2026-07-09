Hambantota International Port Sets New Monthly Records for RoRo and Container Throughput

June volumes reach 90,219 vehicles and 80,325 TEUs as operational preparedness and customer engagement drive record performance

Hambantota International Port (HIP) recorded its highest-ever monthly throughput in both RoRo and containers in June 2026, handling 90,219 vehicles and 80,325 TEUs.

The dual milestone marks a new high for the port’s two fastest-growing business segments. It follows a period of proactive operational planning and targeted customer engagement amid uncertainty affecting shipping routes in the Middle East.

HIP began preparing for potential disruptions in the supply chain as uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz intensified, ensuring sufficient capacity to accommodate additional volumes and assuring customers of uninterrupted service. The early response helped strengthen customer confidence at a time when shipping lines and cargo owners were seeking greater flexibility and certainty across their networks.

Targeted marketing and direct customer engagement further supported the increase in volumes, attracting additional cargo to the port and contributing to the record June performance.

“June’s performance reflects more than a monthly increase in volumes. It demonstrates the importance of anticipating change and being ready when customers need alternatives,” said HIPG CEO Wilson Qu. “Our focus was to give customers confidence that HIP had the capacity, operational flexibility and service reliability to support them through a period of uncertainty. The record volumes in both RoRo and containers show that this preparedness is translating into stronger customer trust and long-term growth across our key business segments.”

The June result builds on HIP’s rapid growth in 2025, when total cargo throughput rose 175% to 8.24 million metric tonnes. Container volumes increased from 53,169 TEUs in 2024 to 428,036 TEUs in 2025, marking the port’s emergence as a growing container hub alongside its established position in vehicle transhipment.

The port has continued to strengthen capacity to support rising volumes. Earlier this year, HIP doubled its RoRo yard capacity and expanded container yard space by 30% in response to changing regional trade flows and growing customer demand. It has also committed USD 108 million for new container handling equipment as part of plans to increase annual container terminal capacity to 2 million TEUs.

HIP’s container business has gathered further momentum in 2026. In April, the port recorded its highest single-vessel container throughput after handling 13,260 TEUs on the MSC Marie Leslie, surpassing two previous records set earlier in the year.

Located 10 nautical miles from the main East-West shipping route, HIP’s diversified operations span RoRo, containers, bulk and breakbulk cargo, marine services and energy. The latest records reflect the port’s growing ability to respond to changing trade flows while building scale across its core businesses.