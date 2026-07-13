The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Launches Scale Up 2.0 to Support Sri Lanka’s SME Ecosystem

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has officially launched Scale Up 2.0, its flagship National SME Forum for 2026, which will take place on 11th August 2026 at the Taj Samudra, Colombo, under the theme “Connected, Competitive, Ready to Grow.”

As SMEs continue to face challenges in accessing markets, securing finance, meeting evolving business requirements and integrating into local and global value chains, Scale Up 2.0 has been designed as a platform to connect them with the stakeholders and resources they need to overcome these barriers. The forum will enable SMEs to engage directly with buyers, financial institutions, policymakers and business support organisations, helping them identify opportunities, access relevant resources and build the connections needed to strengthen their operations and grow their businesses.

Building on the success of the inaugural Scale Up Forum, this year’s event will once again bring together policymakers, business leaders, financial institutions, development partners, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to identify solutions that strengthen the long-term competitiveness and growth potential of Sri Lanka’s SME sector.

The programme will feature an opening plenary on national priorities for SME development, followed by three technical sessions examining market access and value chain integration, standards and certification, and strategies for scaling mid-sized enterprises through improved investment readiness and access to finance.

In addition to the conference sessions, the forum will include a dedicated B2B networking segment, enabling businesses to take the initiative by starting conversations, exploring partnerships, identifying financing options and accessing support services to help them address growth challenges. The interactive platform is expected to facilitate new business relationships, procurement opportunities and access to guidance that supports long-term business expansion.

Registrations for the National SME Forum 2026 are now open. For registrations and further information, visit https://event.chamber.lk/event-register/486 or contact Nirosha – 0115588879 or Ravi – 0115588807