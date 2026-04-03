EDB and CPC Meets Sri Lankan Exporters on Fuel Distribution

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) recently convened a high-level meeting between the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and a broad cross-section of Sri Lanka’s export industry to discuss the current fuel distribution mechanism and its impact on the export sector.

Held at the CPC Head Office, the meeting was convened at the initiative of the EDB following mounting concerns from exporters about fuel accessibility, distribution bottlenecks, and the need for a reliable and prioritized supply mechanism for export-oriented industries. The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation agreed to facilitate direct dialogue in response to EDB’s request.

The meeting brought together representatives from a diverse range of sectors including apparel, gems and jewellery, electronics, marine industries, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, rubber and technology reflecting the wide-reaching impact of fuel supply on Sri Lanka’s export economy.

The meeting was attended by representatives from a wide cross-section of Sri Lanka’s export industry, including the Joint Apparel Association Forum, the Sri Lanka Apparel Exporters Association, the Ceylon Gem & Jewellery Traders Association, the Sri Lanka Gem & Jewellery Association, the Chamber of Marine Industries of Sri Lanka, the Sri Lanka Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association, , the Sri Lanka Ceramics & Glass Council, the Professional Engineers Association, Sri Lanka Association for Software and Service Companies. (SLASSCOM) Sri Lanka Association of Printers (SLAP), and the Sri Lanka Electronic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (SLEMEA).

Attended by EDB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mangala Wijesinghe, CPC Chairman Mr. D J A S De S Rajakaruna, and CPC Managing Director Dr. Mayura Neththikumarage, the discussion focused on establishing a reliable and prioritized fuel supply mechanism for export-oriented industries.

The EDB has underscored its commitment to facilitating constructive dialogue between key state institutions and the private sector, in line with its mandate to position Sri Lanka as a prominent export hub for exclusive products and services. This meeting marks a significant step towards ensuring that the fuel supply infrastructure supports the competitiveness and continuity of Sri Lanka’s export industries.